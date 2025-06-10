Jupiter Setting 2025 Horoscope: On June 10, 2025, Jupiter will set in Gemini. This celestial event will have both auspicious and inauspicious effects on all 12 zodiac signs. Learn how Jupiter's setting will impact your zodiac sign.

Jupiter Sets in June 2025: In astrology, Jupiter is one of the nine major planets. It represents teacher, knowledge, elder brother, children, religious activities, education, and holy places. Currently, Jupiter is in Gemini. On June 10th at 7:30 PM, Jupiter will set in Gemini and rise again on July 9th, 2025. Mercury will also be in Gemini. The setting of both Mercury and Jupiter will create an inauspicious yoga called Kendra Adhipati Dosha. This will affect all 12 zodiac signs. Learn about the impact of Jupiter's setting on the 12 zodiac signs from Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma.

Aries

With Jupiter setting in Gemini, negativity may increase in their lives. They will have to work harder to achieve success. Success in government work is possible. Avoid unnecessary travel.

Taurus

Jupiter will set in the second house from this sign, leading to financial problems for Taurus individuals. Old family disputes or problems may resurface. Mental stress will persist.

Gemini

Jupiter will set in this sign, which may cause health issues for Gemini individuals. Disputes with others are possible. There may be a slowdown in promotion or career. Marriage or love marriage talks may be postponed.

Cancer

Jupiter is setting in the 12th house from your sign, which will increase unnecessary expenses. There are chances of winning court cases. Old disputes may end. You may go on a religious trip with your family.

Leo

Jupiter is setting in the eleventh house from your sign, which may cause tension in love relationships for Leo individuals. Success rate will be weak. Concerns about children's health will persist.

Virgo

Jupiter is transiting in your tenth house, which may cause problems in business and job. Financial problems may increase. Avoid investments.

Libra

Jupiter is transiting in your luck house, which may lead to a decrease in luck and disagreements with your father. Plans for religious trips may be canceled. Interest in religious activities may decrease.

Scorpio

Jupiter is setting while transiting in your eighth house, which will bring victory over enemies but may increase the risk of diseases. Be cautious about stomach ailments. Money lent may be recovered.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is setting while transiting in your seventh house, which may increase disputes between husband and wife. Love relationships may weaken. If you are single and marriage talks are ongoing, they may be postponed.

Capricorn

Jupiter is setting while transiting in your sixth house, which will keep your health good. Tension in relationships may end. Disputes with enemies will resolve. Victory in legal matters is likely.

Aquarius

Jupiter is setting while transiting in your fifth house, which may cause problems related to children. Losses in stocks, commodities, lottery, etc., are possible. Students may face difficulties in education.

Pisces

Jupiter is setting in the fourth house from your sign, which may cause health problems for your mother. There are chances of buying a new house or land. Your opponents may calm down, and some may even become friends.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.