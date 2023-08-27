Asianet Suvarna News scores 9 wins at Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards 2022

The outstanding journalistic efforts and impactful programs of the Asianet Suvarna News have been recognized across different categories, showcasing the commitment to delivering high-quality news and content to the audience.

Asianet Suvarna News, the leading news channel in Karnataka, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving nine awards at the prestigious Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2022. It is a resounding endorsement of the channel’s commitment to its tagline -- Straight. Bold. Relentless -- and its news coverage. The channel's outstanding journalistic efforts and impactful programs have been recognized across different categories, showcasing the commitment to delivering high-quality news and content to the audience.

Asianet Suvarna News has earned recognition in various segments, highlighting its dedication to covering a wide range of news topics. The channel has been awarded for its impactful shows and campaigns that have garnered significant attention:

The awards won are:

1. Best Early Prime Show: 'Cinema Hungama' at 6.30 PM

2. Best Late Prime Time Show: 'Prime News' at 10 PM

3. Best Breakfast Show: 'Big 3' at 9 AM

4. Best In-Depth Series: 'Cover Story' airing on Saturdays at 9.30 PM

5. Best News Coverage (Silver): 'Release of 2,054 crores for water to Yadagiri'

6. Best Anchor: Ajit Hanakkanavar

7. Best Current Affairs (Silver): 'Left Right and Centre' for the Muruga Sri Rape Case at 7 PM

8. Best Prime Show: 'News Hour' at 8.30 PM

9. Best Campaign for Social Cause: 'Save Wildlife'

Asianet Suvarna News offers a varied lineup of programs catering to different audiences.

'Cinema Hungama' provides insights into the world of stars, offering the latest news and entertainment updates from the movie industry. The show features interviews with well-known celebrities such as Yash, Sudeep, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone, making it a favourite among viewers.

'Prime News' highlights significant developments from across the nation and the world. The show has gained recognition for its comprehensive coverage. The show aims to keep viewers well-informed about crucial events throughout the day.

'Big 3' is a social awareness program, which addresses issues at the district, taluk, and village levels. By connecting people with solutions to problems related to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, the show has contributed to positive changes in various communities. It is prominent to note that the 'Big 3' program has been reaching the hearts and minds of Karnataka citizens with its heartwarming content.

The 'Cover Story' series plays a key role in exposing corruption, illegality, and injustice. Through its investigative approach, the program sheds light on flaws in government projects and has resulted in the suspension of numerous corrupt officials.

The 'Save Wildlife' initiative, among the acknowledged campaigns, stands out. Over the past three years, Asianet Suvarna News has consistently voiced for wildlife conservation. The campaign's impact has been witnessed at various levels, recognizing the efforts of forest field staff and promoting forest-friendly practices at the grassroots level. The impact:

1. The CM Gold Medal was constituted for the first time in Karnataka for the Forest Field Staff

2. Rural RO plants were sanctioned to the 'Best Forest Friendly Panchayats'.

3. DRFO Salary disparity was removed and a new salary structure came into force by the continuous campaign through the news channel.

In the previous ceremony of ENBA awards 2022, Suvarna News had won 4 awards. The News anchor, Jayaprakash Shetty was awarded Best Presenter (Gold), Gold in Best Current Affairs category, Gold in Best News Category and Silver for Suvarna News cover story.

About Asianet Suvarna News

Asianet Suvarna News is a Kannada news channel owned by the Asianet News Network. The media subsidiary operates under the umbrella of Jupiter Capital Private Limited. The channel made its debut on March 31, 2008, marking the third instance of a news channel broadcasting in the Kannada language.