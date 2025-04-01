(PHOTOS) 'Eid at Ammi's...', Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta pose together for Eid

Read Full Gallery

Kiran Rao shared glimpses of the Eid 2025 celebration at Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussain’s residence. The gathering included Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutta, his sisters, and close family members. The festivities featured joyful moments, elegant outfits, and a warm family reunion

'Laapaataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao shared pictures from the Eid 2025 celebration held at her ex-husband Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussain’s residence. The gathering included Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutta, his sisters Farhat Datta and Nikhat Hegde, along with several other close family members and friends.

The women at the celebration looked elegant in traditional ethnic gharara outfits and happily posed for pictures. Among the guests were Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad Rao, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Kiran Rao posted joyful photos on her Instagram, capturing moments from the Eid celebration at Zeenat Hussain’s home. One of the images featured Aamir Khan’s mother smiling, while another showed her sharing a meal with Azad Rao Khan.

In her caption, Kiran expressed gratitude for Zeenat Hussain’s warm hospitality, describing her as the best and most beautiful hostess. She also conveyed her wishes for peace and happiness for all in the coming year. For the occasion, Kiran Rao opted for a mustard yellow and pink churidar, while Reena Dutta chose a purple gharara set. Aamir’s sisters also adorned elegant ghararas, and Kiran affectionately referred to them as the "gorgeous gharara gang" in one of her Instagram stories.

In another picture, Kiran posed alongside Reena Dutta, Nikhat Hegde, and Farhat Datta, while yet another image included Imran Khan’s mother, Nuzhat Khan. Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, were also spotted enjoying the festivities.

The gathering was also attended by director Ashutosh Gowariker and photographer Avinash Gowariker, who were seen engaging in a conversation in one of the pictures. ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia shares FIRST TRS podcast after India's Got Latent row; Read on

One of the final images showcased a happy moment between Aamir Khan’s ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, as they took a selfie together during the Eid celebrations. However, Aamir and his current partner, Gauri Spratt, were notably absent from the pictures.

Aamir Khan’s personal life has seen significant transitions over the years. He was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Later, he married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao, in 2011. They announced their separation in 2021 while affirming their commitment to co-parenting their son. Aamir is currently in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, whom he introduced publicly before his 60th birthday

