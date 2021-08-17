Taboola signs multi-year strategic partnership with Asianet News Media & Entertainment

Through this collaboration, Asianet News aims to optimize its website traffic, enhance audience interaction, and bolster monetization efforts. Utilizing Taboola News, Asianet News will effectively showcase its content across its seven language platforms on various devices beyond the open web

Taboola, a prominent global player in enhancing online content discovery, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited. This strategic partnership involves one of India's foremost multi-language publishers, boasting a remarkable monthly viewership of over one billion page views.

Through this collaboration, Asianet News aims to optimize its website traffic, enhance audience interaction, and bolster monetization efforts.

The partnership will also see Asianet News tapping into Taboola Newsroom's invaluable insights and A/B testing capabilities. These tools will provide their editorial teams with real-time data on content performance, facilitating data-driven decisions. This empowers them to enhance content recommendation using advanced algorithms, conduct performance tests on headlines, thumbnails, and story placements, and identify the subjects most captivating to their readers.

Taboola Feed will seamlessly deliver tailored content suggestions and videos to readers, maintaining their engagement on Asianet News' application and website. Additionally, Taboola's Audience Exchange, an innovative advertising technology platform, will facilitate the buying and selling of online ads.

Utilizing Taboola News, Asianet News will effectively showcase its content across its seven language platforms on various devices beyond the open web, driving website traffic without incurring additional expenses.

Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “Under our partnership with Taboola, we aim to leverage their platform to increase audience engagement, product experience, and revenue. We are confident that this partnership will help us better engage with our readers across all languages more effectively and scale.”

Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola said, “We are excited to bring content recommendations, discovery, and insights to Asianet’s large readership. Our technology and their scale unlock new ways for readers to engage while giving Asianet insights that can inform effective editorial decisions.”