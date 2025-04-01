Can Saka's return boost Arsenal's Premier League and Champions League hopes?

Read Full Article

As Arsenal prepare for a crucial phase of the season, they have been handed a timely boost with key players returning from injury. With a Premier League clash against Fulham followed by a high-stakes Champions League encounter with Real Madrid, Mikel Arteta will be relieved to have more options at his disposal.

Saka Set to Make Arsenal Comeback Against Fulham

After months of rehabilitation, Bukayo Saka is finally available for selection again. The 22-year-old has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in December against Crystal Palace, which required surgery and an extended recovery period.

Initially expected to be sidelined until March, Saka has progressed well in his recovery and resumed full training at London Colney. Arteta confirmed that the England international is fit and ready to feature against Fulham.

"Bukayo is ready to go," said Arteta. "All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him on the grass at the right moment. But he’s pushing because he really wants to. We have respected the timeline, and we have done everything. He is ready to go."

His return could prove crucial for Arsenal, particularly with their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid fast approaching. Although the Gunners remain in the Premier League title race, their primary focus now seems to be European glory.

Possible return date: Tuesday, April 1 vs Fulham (H)

Calafiori Escapes Serious Injury But Faces Weeks on Sidelines

While Saka's return is a major boost, Arsenal have fresh concerns in defence. Riccardo Calafiori suffered a knee injury while playing for Italy during the international break. The incident, which saw his studs get caught in the turf at the San Siro, initially raised fears of a long-term absence.

However, Arteta has reassured fans that the situation is not as bad as first feared.

"Riccardo [Calafiori] unfortunately picked up a knee injury with the national team," Arteta said. "It could have been much worse. Hopefully, it’s only a matter of weeks."

Despite avoiding ligament damage, Calafiori's absence remains a blow for Arsenal, who face a congested schedule in the coming weeks. His return before the season ends remains a possibility.

Estimated return date: May 2025

Timber Closing in on Arsenal Return

Jurrien Timber’s first season at Arsenal has been marred by injury, but the Dutch defender is edging closer to making his comeback. After recovering from an illness that ruled him out of the Netherlands’ recent Nations League fixtures, Timber is now back in training and could be included in the squad soon.

Timber has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury suffered early in the campaign. While Arteta is unlikely to rush him back into the starting lineup, his return will be a welcome sight for the squad.

Potential return date: Tuesday, April 1 vs Fulham (H)

Long-Term Absentees Still Out

While Arsenal welcome some players back, others remain sidelined. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus will not return this season after undergoing hamstring and knee surgeries, respectively. Takehiro Tomiyasu also remains unavailable after knee surgery in February, though he could be back before the end of the year.

Injuries have tested Arsenal’s depth this season, but with key players returning at a vital stage, there is renewed hope. Saka’s availability provides a huge lift ahead of crucial games, while Timber’s potential return adds defensive options. Although Calafiori remains sidelined, the prognosis is better than initially feared.

With the Premier League and Champions League battles intensifying, Arteta’s squad is regaining strength just in time for the decisive months ahead.

With these injuries, Arteta will have to rely heavily on returning players like Saka and Timber to navigate a demanding final stretch of the season.

