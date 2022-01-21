Asianet News Media and Entertainment rolls out employee stock ownership plan

This stock option plan will encompass both long-standing Asianet employees and new team members who have demonstrated outstanding performance. The announcement follows the company's rapid expansion across the nation, transitioning from regional dominance to a national presence.

Asianet News Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd (ANMEPL) has introduced its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), extending this benefit to its workforce. The group maintains a diverse media presence nationwide, with a digital platform (asianetnews.com, indigomusic.com), TV channels (Asianet News and Asianet Suvarna News), print publication (Kannada Prabha), and radio channels (Radio Indigo), spanning various languages.

This stock option plan will encompass both long-standing Asianet employees and new team members who have demonstrated outstanding performance. The announcement follows the company's rapid expansion across the nation, transitioning from regional dominance to a national presence.

In addition to solidifying its position in Indian languages across the country, Asianet News has made substantial investments in English and Hindi domains, aiming to establish dominance on a pan-India scale. The newly introduced ESOP scheme is anticipated to serve as a compelling incentive, attracting and retaining top-tier talent within the organization.

Elaborating on the rationale behind this initiative, Ruchir Khanna, Chief Operating Officer at Asianet News, explained, “ESOPs form a critical part of employee value proposition and we want to reward those going over and above their responsibilities. The policy has already been initiated and the ESOPs have been granted to the employees who have been an important part of Asianet’s growth. This shall remain open to other employees falling in the eligibility criteria in the future as well.”

Samarth Sharma, Chief Business Officer at Asianet News, added “It is a matter of great privilege and pride that we are able to recognize our team members, who have been a part of our business growth story, as shareholders. This initiative should provide a fillip to our employees to work towards a common goal. We’d also like to thank our client and agency partners besides our strategic partners for their support in our growth.”