Asianet News Malayalam strengthens top spot; becomes first to cross 8 million subscribers on YouTube

    First Published Jul 7, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Asianet News has become the first Malayalam News platform to cross 8 million subscribers on YouTube. This further strengthens its position as the market leader in the Malayalam News segment.

    This achievement was accelerated in the past year as the group focused on increasing its content capabilities, especially in video format. The last twelve months saw the company clock an average of over one lakh new subscribers per month on its Malayalam YouTube channel.

    Asianet News has focused on providing its audience with the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and honest coverage from the ground with a keen focus on its video capability. 

    In the last year, concentrated efforts have been made to increase its content capability across all languages. It has observed a quarterly growth of 167% in views cumulatively across its Hindi and English (Newsable) channels.

    Asianet News, a leader in the India media industry, has a multimedia presence across the country in seven languages via asianetnews.com and indigomusic.com. Besides its dominance in the South Indian states, its digital business is fast expanding its footprint across the country with its Hindi and English platforms garnering around 30 million users monthly.

