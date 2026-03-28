Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UAE and Qatar, securing defence cooperation with both. He offered the UAE a 'protection system' against drones and missiles and signed a 10-year defence partnership with Qatar.

After Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday visited the UAE and Qatar, where he agreed to strengthen the defence cooperation with both countries amid the West Asia conflict.

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Zelenskyy offers 'protection system' to UAE

Zelenskyy met with the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Ukrainian President said that he offered an "appropriate protection system" that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles.

"We discussed the security situation in the Emirates, Iranian strikes, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly affects the global oil market. For all normal states, it is important to ensure stability and protect lives amid today's threats. Ukraine has relevant expertise in this area - our cities, unfortunately, have been under daily attack for four years of full-scale war. Ukrainians have developed an appropriate protection system that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles. This systematic approach and integration of experience is exactly what we are offering to our partners," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

10-year defence partnership with Qatar

Shortly after completing his visit, the Ukrainian President reached Doha, Qatar, where he met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Both countries agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defence sector for at least 10 years.

"Following the meeting, our Chiefs of the General Staff signed an agreement, which provides for joint defence industry projects, the establishment of co-production facilities, and technological partnerships between companies," Zelenskyy said.

"I provided an update on the security situation in Ukraine, the ongoing Russian attacks, and Russia's close cooperation with the Iranian regime. Strengthening air defence is a priority for us, and we count on support from our partners," he added.