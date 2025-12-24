The brother of slain activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi holds the Yunus-led interim government responsible for the murder, claiming it's a plot to disrupt elections. Former PM Sheikh Hasina echoed this, blaming the govt for rising lawlessness.

The brother of slain Inqilab Moncho Convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi has held the Mohammad Yunus led interim government responsible for the murder. Sharif Omar bin Hadi said "the interim government cannot avoid responsibility" for his murder and will ultimately face trial for failing to protect him, reported bdnews24.

Sharif Omar bin Hadi noted that because the murder occurred while the current administration held state power, they cannot escape liability and must eventually stand trial, whether it be today or in a decade. Omar Hadi claimed that following the killing, attempts were being made to disrupt the general elections, reported bdnews24. Omar also accused authorities of trying to exploit the murder to "sabotage" the election, a move he vowed would never succeed. He added that Hadi had insisted that the country hold elections in February and had actively prepared for it on the ground, but his murder was intended to hinder the process.

Sheikh Hasina Blames Interim Government for Violence

The Hadi family's accusations follows the assertion by former Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina who squarely blamed the interim government for the spiral of violence. In an interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government. "This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus' Bangladesh," she said.

Inqilab Moncho Demands Justice

Meanwhile, the Inqilab Moncho on Tuesday held a protest rally in Dhaka over the killing of Osman Hadi at Shahbagh in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Earlier the group issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, seeking justice for the killers. Inqilab Moncho has demanded that the killers of its convenor Osman Hadi be brought to justice before the 13th national election and the referendum takes place in Bangladesh

Government Promises Speedy Trial

Bangladesh's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the murder case of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, will be taken up by the Speedy Trial Tribunal to ensure timely justice, according to the Daily Star.

In a Facebook post, Asif Nazrul said the trial will be conducted under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002. He added that, under Section 10 of the law, the trial must be completed within 90 days of the police submitting their investigation report. (ANI)