A senior youth leader from Pakistan’s ruling party has issued a fiery warning to India, openly invoking military retaliation should Bangladesh’s sovereignty come under threat signalling a fresh escalation in regional rhetoric.

Kamran Saeed Usmani, who heads the youth wing of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, delivered the warning in a video message, asserting that any move by New Delhi against Dhaka would not go unanswered. “If India attacks Bangladesh's autonomy, if anyone dares to cast an evil eye towards Bangladesh, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces, and our missiles are not far away,” he said.

Usmani claimed that Muslim youth across the region have become increasingly vigilant to what he described as India’s strategic designs. He alleged that these “conspiracies” manifest in multiple forms, “Whether it is in the form of cutting off the waters of Bangladesh, whether it is in the form of sedition, whether it is in the form of making a Muslim fight against a Muslim.”

He further asserted that Pakistan would oppose any attempt to impose what he called India’s “Akhand Bharat ideology” on Bangladesh.

Amid this charged backdrop, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has signalled a diplomatic recalibration since assuming office, placing renewed emphasis on strengthening ties with Pakistan. Yunus said he had long favoured closer relations and advocated expanded youth exchanges and cultural programmes between the two nations to deepen people-to-people engagement and unlock trade and business potential.

The rhetoric intensified further last week when Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), issued a stern warning to India at a rally in Dhaka. “I want to say clearly to India that if you shelter forces who do not respect Bangladesh's sovereignty, potential, voting rights and human rights, Bangladesh will respond,” he said.

“If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond borders. Since you are housing those who destabilise us, we will give refuge to the separatists of seven sisters too,” he added.

Abdullah also accused unnamed “vultures” of attempting to exert control over Bangladesh, further inflaming nationalist sentiment.

Responding to the developments, India’s Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the allegations outright, stating that it, “Completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents”.