PM Modi Congratulates Nepal's New Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to Nepal's newly elected government as the Himalayan nation seeks to rebuild itself after massive GenZ protests. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to work with Nepal in establishing peace. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I warmly congratulate the people and Government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey. As a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and their new Government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity."

Balen Shah Set to Become New Prime Minister

Former Rapper and Mayor of Kathmandu Balendra Shah (Balen) has won the parliamentary election from Jhapa-5, defeating his arch rival, former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Election Commission announced. With this, Balen has confirmed his Prime Ministership as he makes his way to the lower house of the parliament.

As per the Election Commission, Balen secured 68,348 votes while former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli trailed behind with 18,734 votes. With this win, the Senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to become the next Prime Minister as the party has swept the election, securing a comfortable majority.

RSP Secures Majority

As per the results of the Election Commission, the RSP, formed about four years ago, has won 59 seats under the First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) category while maintaining a lead in 62 constituencies. The RSP is on course to secure an outright majority.

Party leaders have repeatedly reassured the public that there is no internal dispute over the premiership. First-ranking vice-chairperson DP Aryal said the party's top leaders, including Rabi Lamichhane and Balen Shah, were the reason voters supported the party, and the parliamentary leader and future Prime Minister will be Balen Shah.

The combined tally of direct and proportional seats exceeds the 138-seat majority threshold in the 275-member House of Representatives. (ANI)