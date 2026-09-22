Indian Army and US Army contingents are undergoing joint training in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026. The drills, held in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, focus on jungle warfare, indoor firing, and mountain exercises to enhance interoperability.

Contingents of the Indian Army and the United States Army are currently undergoing intensive joint training across multiple platforms and operational scenarios as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026. Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise, began on September 15. The ongoing drills focus on honing combat tactics, boosting joint operational readiness, and refining tactical procedures between both forces in diverse environments.

Sharpening Interoperability and Tactics

The annual exercise sees troops from both nations training side by side across diverse platforms to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) while exchanging operational best practices. Highlighting the scope of the exercise, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army stated on X, "Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2026: #IndianArmy and #USArmy contingents are training side by side across multiple platforms and operational scenarios, sharpening interoperability and developing a better understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures." "The joint training facilitates the exchange of operational best practices and strengthens coordination between both Armies, enhancing their ability to operate together across varied operational environments. Training Together. Learning Together. Operating Better Together," it added.

The joint drills are designed to strengthen defence cooperation, streamline command-and-control coordination, and ensure both forces can seamlessly execute joint operations across varied and challenging terrains.

Cultural Exchange Strengthens Bonds

Earlier today, Indian and US Army troops participating in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 visited the historic Junagarh Fort in Bikaner and the revered Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand, experiencing two distinct facets of India’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage. The visit to Junagarh Fort offered the troops a glimpse into Rajasthan’s regal history, magnificent architecture and martial traditions, while their visit to Badrinath Temple, nestled in the Himalayas, provided an insight into India’s spiritual traditions and timeless heritage.

The cultural engagements outside the training arena strengthened camaraderie, mutual understanding and respect between the Indian and US troops, adding another dimension to the growing bonds between the two armies.

Intensive Drills in Mountain and Jungle Warfare

On Monday, both the troops conducted joint training in jungle warfare, indoor firing and rock-face rappelling as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 at Auli in Uttarakhand, strengthening interoperability and familiarity between the two forces. US Army soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army personnel from the Garhwal Regiment trained together in dense vegetation, indoor firing and mountain-warfare drills during the exercise.

Operating as integrated squads, the troops navigated jungle terrain, engaged targets using simulation rounds and practised combined small-unit tactics, techniques and procedures. The contingents also trained at the recently operationalised indoor shooting range at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Auli, where they gained hands-on firing experience with the India-made AK-203 assault rifle.

The training culminated in a joint rappelling exercise down a rock face, aimed at sharpening mountain-warfare skills required for operations in the rugged, high-altitude terrain around Auli. From jungle warfare and firing drills to mountain exercises, the training is focused on translating interoperability into practical soldier-to-soldier experience and enhancing the ability of the two armies to operate together.

The two-week exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. (ANI)