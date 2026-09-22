India and Japan held high-level talks in New Delhi focusing on enhancing defence technology collaboration, joint military drills, and regional security for Indo-Pacific stability. The Japanese delegation also discussed economic security and visited tech hubs.

India and Japan on Tuesday held discussions concerning the enhancement of bilateral defence technology partnerships, joint military drills, and regional security coordination to foster peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. The meeting took place between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and a visiting delegation comprising Japanese parliamentarians belonging to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), spearheaded by Taro Kono, in New Delhi.

Strengthening Defence and Security Cooperation

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Director General, International Cooperation, LDP, Japan, Mr Taro Kono in New Delhi on September 22, 2026. They held a productive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional security cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of Defence posted on X while sharing details about the meeting. Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Director General, International Cooperation, LDP, Japan, Mr Taro Kono in New Delhi on September 22, 2026. They held productive exchange of views on strengthening bilateral defence technology collaboration, joint exercises and regional… pic.twitter.com/s90TzbTtQL — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 22, 2026

Earlier on Monday, the visiting contingent of Japanese MPs met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, with discussions centring on sustaining upward momentum across multiple bilateral domains, encompassing defence, economic security, supply chain hardening, commerce, investments, technology, innovation, and interpersonal bonds.

"The delegation is visiting India under the India-Japan Distinguished Visitors Programme from 18-22 September 2026. Other MPs who are part of this delegation are Mr Kenji Nakanishi, Deputy Chairperson of the LDP Policy Research Council; Ms Karen Makishima, Acting Director of the LDP International Bureau and Deputy Chair of the Committee for the Promotion of a Digital Society; and Mr Sakon Yamamoto," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement.

Focus on Economic and Strategic Partnership

The Japanese delegation observed the rapid advancements registered by India's deep-tech enterprise, research, and innovation ecosystem. They lauded the pace and scale of national economic expansion, highlighting industrial manufacturing strengths and mutual opportunities generated for allied nations.

To fortify risk mitigation and supply chain dependability, both administrations evaluated imperatives for a heightened economic security framework.

"Given the rapid global economic and political churn, both sides underlined the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership built on the foundations of political trust, mutual goodwill and a common strategic outlook as an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. They appreciated the need to move quickly to enhance the scope and depth of India-Japan engagement guided by the directions set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi during the 16th Annual Summit," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

Exploring India's Technology Hubs

Before journeying to the national capital, the Japanese lawmakers inspected key technological installations in Bengaluru, incorporating the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited.

The Indian Embassy in Japan observed that the legislative interaction exemplifies ongoing bilateral synergy and future prospects. "This India-Japan Visit Program began in Bengaluru, where the members of parliament visited the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

"India-Japan cooperation in the fields of AI, technology, space, defence, and startups is an important aspect of the special strategic global partnership between the two countries, and this exchange reflects the depth of ongoing cooperation and the possibilities for the future," it added.

The outreach initiative is designed to brief Japanese lawmakers on contemporary domestic developments, grant firsthand exposure to grassroots realities, and cultivate direct dialogues with primary stakeholders. (ANI)