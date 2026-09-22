Brazilian President Lula da Silva will address the 81st UNGA, outlining Brazil's stance on multilateralism, national sovereignty, and UN Security Council reform. He will advocate for diplomacy and highlight the Global Alliance Against Hunger.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to address the opening of the high-level debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, outlining Brazil’s position on multilateralism, national sovereignty, international conflicts and reform of the UN Security Council.

Lula’s address will open the series of speeches by heads of state and government, before US President Donald Trump’s intervention. According to Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, Lula is expected to advocate negotiations as a means of resolving disputes, respect for international humanitarian law and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, as reported by Brasil 247.

The high-level General Debate is scheduled from September 22 to 28 under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers results for all.”

Push for UN Security Council Reform

UN reform is expected to remain a key focus of Brazil’s intervention. Brazil has called for an expanded Security Council, arguing that its current structure does not adequately reflect contemporary global realities or the representation of regions including Latin America and Africa. Brazil is also part of the G4 grouping with Germany, India and Japan, which supports permanent representation for the four countries in a reformed Security Council.

Emphasis on Diplomacy and Humanitarian Aid

On international conflicts, Lula is expected to stress diplomacy, negotiated solutions, ceasefires, protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

The Brazilian delegation will also participate in discussions concerning Palestine, the two-state solution, peacebuilding and international humanitarian law.

Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

Brazil will additionally highlight its Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty initiative during a ministerial meeting on Wednesday. The mechanism seeks to mobilise governments, international organisations and financial institutions to support food security, social protection and income-generation policies, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

Bilateral Engagements in New York

Lula’s New York schedule includes a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and engagements with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, US Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Lula’s participation marks his 10th appearance at the UN General Assembly as Brazil’s president, with the country continuing its diplomatic push for multilateral cooperation and institutional reform.