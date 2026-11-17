President Donald Trump humorously dismissed concerns about his safety from Iranian drones, warning a reporter, "If they get me, you're gone too." The sharp response went viral on social media, drawing widespread amusement amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump laughed off concerns about his personal safety regarding the Iranian drone threat during a press gaggle, delivering a sharp and lighthearted warning to a reporter that quickly went viral across social media.

The US and Iran have been at loggerheads since the outbreak of war in February, with tensions escalating following recent Iranian drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain. The latest incident came on November 15, when Iran launched drones at a US air-defence radar facility at Al-Riffa Base, which Bahraini officials said were intercepted and destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it had targeted a US air-defence radar facility at Al-Riffa air base using six drones.

Also Read: Rubio Condemns Iran Attacks on Bahrain Reaffirms US Security Support

Trump’s ‘You’re Gone Too’ Remark To Reporter Goes Viral

Donald Trump’s administration has faced criticism over its handling of the Iran conflict, particularly following Iranian drone attacks that killed six US service members at a military base in Kuwait on March 1.

However, the US President’s response to the question of whether he feared Iranian drones targeting him personally soon became the centre of attention. Speaking to the reporters ahead of his departure to Asia for the APEC Summit, Trump was asked whether he was concerned about Iran potentially targeting him with drones.

Dismissing the concern, the Republican Party leader responded,

“I'm worried about you, because if they get me, you're gone too. Be careful.”

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Donald Trump’s sarcastic remark on his own personal safety came at a time when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reached a boiling point, keeping security agencies and world leaders on high alert amid an unpredictable cycle of retaliatory strikes.

As the US and Iran continue to exchange threats and military strikes, Trump's remarks have drawn attention on social media, with the clip of his interaction with the reporter circulating widely online. The exchange has also renewed discussions about the security risks posed by Iranian drones and the potential threat to US officials and military personnel in the region.

‘Best Safety Briefing Ever': Trump's Remark Leaves Social Media Amused

Donald Trump’s remark on his personal safety drew a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users praising his sense of humour and describing the comeback as hilarious.

Taking to their X handles, several users called Trump's response hilarious, with some describing it as one of his funniest comebacks, while others praised his quick-witted response and called it a fantastic answer, with one joking that the reporter had unexpectedly become part of the threat assessment.

Another section of users also weighed in on the security implications of Trump's remark, with some expressing concern over the security risks and arguing that the US President should avoid travelling amid the current threat environment, while a few argued that the possibility of Iran targeting the US President would pose a wider threat to Americans.

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Meanwhile, Donald Trump is expected to raise the Iran war during his upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC Summit.

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