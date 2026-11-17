PM Modi urged ASEAN and India to prioritize cooperation over competition, aiming for regional stability. He highlighted the 'Act East' policy's success and growing connectivity through digital, defense, and space partnerships.

PM Modi Calls for Greater Cooperation at ASEAN-India Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for greater cooperation between India and ASEAN countries, saying the future of the region should be shaped by cooperation rather than competition, while emphasising the importance of peace, stability and predictability amid global uncertainties. Addressing the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi said India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population and have the potential to make the region a symbol of peace and stability.

"In this regard, our theme this year, Navigating Our Future Together, has special importance. India and ASEAN together represent about one-fourth of the world's population. It is therefore essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation," he said. Highlighting India's Act East policy, the Prime Minister said it had given India-ASEAN relations new momentum and depth over the past years, with cooperation expanding into emerging areas such as digital technologies, defence and space.

He noted that India had undertaken more than 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties since 2014, while over 250 Quick Impact Projects had been launched and more than 10,000 skill-building scholarships provided. PM Modi also highlighted growing connectivity between India and ASEAN, saying direct flights between India and nine ASEAN countries, along with increasing tourism, reflected the strength of their partnership.

"This is my third visit to an ASEAN country this year. This demonstrates the special importance that ASEAN has for India. Our belief is that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are very closely linked to each other," he said. Referring to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and India's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Prime Minister said both could play an important role in achieving shared aspirations. He also reaffirmed India's commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality, expressing confidence that the summit would take the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his successful chairmanship of ASEAN and acknowledged the Philippines' contribution as country coordinator for India. The Prime Minister said his interaction with ASEAN leaders in this format marked the 13th such engagement, underlining the importance India attaches to its partnership with the regional bloc. (ANI)