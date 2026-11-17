US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Iran's attacks on Bahrain, reaffirming US security commitments. Meanwhile, VP JD Vance ruled out long-term military involvement, and Iraq launched an anti-corruption operation against Kataib Hezbollah.

Rubio Condemns Iran Attacks on Bahrain Reaffirms US Security Support

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (local time) condemned Iran's attacks on Bahrain during a call with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the security of Bahrain and its Gulf partners. According to a statement issued by the US Department of State, Rubio spoke with Al Zayani and reiterated the United States' commitment to safeguarding Bahrain and other Gulf partners amid the Iranian attacks. "The Secretary condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners," the statement said. During the conversation, Rubio and Al Zayani also reaffirmed the longstanding strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain. The partnership is anchored by Bahrain's designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA). "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the long-standing U.S.-Bahrain strategic partnership, anchored by Bahrain’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA)," the statement added.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday (local time) assured that the ongoing conflict involving Iran will not turn into a prolonged war, saying the United States does not intend to maintain a long-term military commitment in the region. Vance described Iran's nuclear programme as a threat to the US but ruled out an extended engagement, saying Washington would not remain involved for 10 or 15 years, or even two years, Fox News reported. “The Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America,” he said as Fox News reported, adding “but we are not gonna allow this to become a 10 or 15 year commitment or frankly, even a two-year commitment.” He further expressed confidence that President Donald Trump would bring the conflict to an end with favourable results, reiterating the administration's commitment to avoiding a prolonged war.

Meanwhile, Iraq has ordered its armed forces to deploy in Jurf al-Nasr, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group, amid an investigation into suspected oil smuggling, CNN reported. According to CNN, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has directed the military to enter the town, while setting a deadline for the armed faction, allegedly implicated in the oil smuggling probe, to leave the area. Government spokesman Haidar al-Aboudi confirmed the order on Monday, according to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA). He told local media that the "deadline is not far off". A senior Iraqi official told Al Jazeera Arabic that Kataib Hezbollah has until Friday to withdraw from Jurf al-Nasr, located south of Baghdad in central Iraq. The town was previously known as Jurf al-Sakhar. Al-Zaidi has also instructed military and security commanders to deploy additional forces around the town and prepare for government troops to enter the area. The move could potentially bring Iraqi government forces into a direct confrontation with the armed group. Security agencies have further been directed to prevent oil tankers and vehicles carrying petroleum products from leaving the area. The development comes as Iraq has launched a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown centred on Jurf al-Nasr, which allegedly houses illicit oil refineries. Baghdad is also facing pressure from the United States and some of its Gulf allies to curb Tehran's influence in Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah, one of several heavily armed pro-Iranian groups with semi-official status in Iraq, denied the allegations on Sunday. The group said an inspection had found no interference with oil pipelines. (ANI)