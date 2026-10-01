Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who averted a tragedy on a flydubai flight, is stable and recovering well in a UAE hospital. India's Ambassador Deepak Mittal met him and his family, confirming his morale is high and he is receiving good care.

Ambassador visits hero pilot in UAE

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who bravely prevented a major tragedy during the mid-air flydubai incident to Tel Aviv, is in a stable condition and is recovering well in a UAE hospital, India’s Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, said on Thursday.

Deepak Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family in a hospital here, said Smit Machchhar’s morale is high and he was “smiling and also laughing”.

Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his visit to the hospital, the Ambassador said that the Captain is receiving good treatment and the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the officials. "I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in UAE," Dr. Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

Describing Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," the envoy commended his courageous response during the mid-air emergency, noting that his actions saved hundreds of lives and prevented a major catastrophe. Ambassador Mittal also highlighted his meeting with the captain's family, which was facilitated with the support of UAE authorities.

In a video posted by Aksahvani Samachar, the Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the health facilities and said Captain Machchhar is getting better. "A short while ago, I had the privilege of meeting Captain Smith, the brave son of India, here in the UAE. His family was also with him. He is healthy, his condition is stable, and he is recovering well. The medical care and attention he is receiving here in the UAE is very good. We were content and satisfied meeting him, feeling a sense of relief that he is getting better and his condition is stable. He was speaking openly, smiling, and it was a great relief for us and his family," Mittal said. He added that the Indian Embassy remains in constant touch with UAE officials to ensure Captain Machchhar receives all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care throughout his recovery.

Details of the Mid-Air Attack

Smit Machchhar displayed extraordinary courage during Tel Aviv-bound flight and saved hundreds of life. The flight Flydubai FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the mid-air incident occurred. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who stabbed him and allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene. The aircraft subsequently diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The captain was earlier taken to a hospital in Tabuk

Gujarat Government to Honour Pilot

The Gujarat government announced earlier today that it will honour the pilot. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state government will honour the pilot with ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for his bravery and courage in saving the lives of 174 passengers during an attack on the plane that was on its way from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The Chief Minister said Captain Machchhar’s courage was being saluted across the world and praised his efforts to save the passengers despite being injured in the attack. "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," the Chief Minister said a post on X in Gujarati.

Calling Machchhar a “valiant son of Gujarat”, the Chief Minister said people were praying for Machchhar’s speedy recovery. "This valiant son of Gujarat has brought honour to Gujarat and the nation through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride. To honor his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon Captain Smit Machhar the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.' The entire Gujarat is praying for his speedy recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with Captain Smit Machhar," the post further read. (ANI)