Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at AI & Digital Bridge 2026 that AI must serve humanity and not create divides. He advocated for international cooperation, responsible development, and positioned Kazakhstan as a future Eurasian AI Hub.

AI Must Serve Humanity, Not Create Divides

Technology must serve humanity while acting as a catalyst for progress and Artificial intelligence must not create new dividing lines, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said. Speaking at the opening session of AI & Digital Bridge 2026, the Kazakhstan President also said no nation can fully unlock its potential in isolation. “We need international knowledge exchange, joint research, investment, tech cooperation and talent development,” he said.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the peaceful, safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence. “Our view remains unchanged: technology must serve humanity and act as a catalyst for progress. Artificial intelligence must not create new dividing lines. Technological barriers will only widen the gap between nations and slow down our progress. This is why keeping the channels of scientific and technological cooperation open is more critical and crucial today than ever before. Our approach to international cooperation is guided by respect for national interests and the peaceful use of technology,” he said.

Kazakhstan Aims to be Eurasian AI Hub

The President, who declared 2026 as the year of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, set the tone for the three-day AI fiesta and declared the intent to position Kazakhstan as the Eurasian AI Hub. Pitched as the largest technology events in Central Eurasia, the event has brought together tech companies, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and government officials to shape the digital future. The forum will discuss linkages between Artificial Intelligence and digital economy with investment, entrepreneurship, public administration, international cooperation, creative industries, and the future of education.

On AI Regulation and Legal Frameworks

“We must not overregulate this sphere to the point where promising teams, technologies and capital begin moving to other jurisdictions. We should follow a simple principle: where safety, rights and vital interests of citizens are at stake, requirements must be strict, but not excessive,” he said, placing particular emphasis on the regulation of artificial intelligence.

He noted that Kazakhstan has already established a basic legal framework for digital transformation, including the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Code. At the same time, the President noted, it is essential to ensure a carefully calibrated institutional balance and a risk-based approach.

Commending Global AI Safety Efforts

Speaking on the need to develop AI with full responsibility and integrity, the President said he would like to commend the recent signing of the Superintelligence Accord by leading American tech companies under the leadership of President Trump. “From my perspective, this approach could be regarded by all countries involved as a model to be adopted globally after serious considerations.”

The Superintelligence Accord, formally the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence”, is a voluntary 2026 agreement signed by President Donald Trump and leaders of six major tech companies (Google, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Nvidia) committing to four layers of internal and external safety controls for frontier AI/SI systems.

On the first day of the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, General Atlantic Chairman & CEO William E. Ford, Network School Founder Balaji Srinivasan, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology NVIDIA, Rev Lebaredian, and Founder, CEO & Chief Architect of E-Space Greg Wyler addressed the plenary session, mapping out the potential of AI when it comes to harnessing its strengths while also raising concerns about the challenges before the world when it comes to the risks it poses.

Echoing BRICS Declaration on AI

The event comes on the heels of BRICS Summit 2026, hosted by India in September 2026 where Member Nations unanimously signed the New Delhi Declaration. The Declaration said the leaders recognize that Artificial Intelligence presents immense opportunity to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all.

“The leaders noted that international cooperation in enhancing accessibility of AI resources while ensuring its safety, security, inclusiveness and reliability, for promoting energy efficiency of AI systems, fostering AI Science and Innovation, developing trustworthy AI technologies, leveraging AI for economic growth and social good and mitigating potential risks would be essential for promoting a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of Global South,” the New Delhi Declaration said.

The leaders expressed their committment to implement the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had also participated in the BRICS Plus Summit and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Summit. (ANI)