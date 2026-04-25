Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Swiss Ambassador Maya Tissafi in Lucknow to enhance bilateral engagement. The meeting was highlighted by the CM on social media. India and Switzerland have maintained friendly relations since 1948.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, at his official residence in Lucknow, marking a step toward strengthening bilateral engagement at the state level.

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Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Adityanath wrote, "Had a wonderful interaction with H.E. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, at my official residence in Lucknow today." The post also tagged the Swiss Embassy in India.

India-Switzerland Relations

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Switzerland have had cordial and friendly relations since India's Independence, based on shared values of democracy and rule of law.

India's policy of non-alignment and Switzerland's traditional policy of neutrality led to a close understanding between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations with Switzerland were established with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship at New Delhi on 14 August, 1948; one of the first such treaties to be signed by independent India. (ANI)