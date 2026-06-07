EAM S Jaishankar and his Indonesian counterpart, FM Sugiono, co-chaired the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi, discussing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, defence, trade, and India-ASEAN cooperation.

In a significant move to elevate the bilateral relationship between two of Asia's most influential democracies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his Indonesian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sugiono. The high-level dialogue underscored the robust trajectory of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years.

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Broadening Bilateral Cooperation

The discussions held during the JCM were both comprehensive and substantive, reflecting the broadening scope of the India-Indonesia relationship. Recognising their shared interests and the strategic alignment between New Delhi and Jakarta, the Ministers reviewed progress across a wide array of sectors, strengthening maritime and shipping cooperation, alongside robust discussions on political, defence, and security frameworks, deepening collaboration in trade, fintech, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals, a sector increasingly vital for future-ready economies. Both ministers also focused on cultural exchange, tourism, and educational initiatives to bring the citizens of both nations closer and continue the momentum in health cooperation, a priority highlighted by the global needs of the post-pandemic landscape.

Focus on Regional and Multilateral Ties

Beyond bilateral cooperation, the meeting served as a crucial platform for regional diplomacy. Jaishankar and FM Sugiono exchanged detailed perspectives on the evolving regional landscape, emphasising the need for enhanced multilateral coordination. A core focus of the conversation was the deepening of India-ASEAN ties. As India remains committed to its 'Act East' policy, Indonesia's pivotal role within ASEAN continues to be a cornerstone for ensuring a stable, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Leaders' Remarks

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India - Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years. Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation. Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India - ASEAN ties."

A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India - Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono @Kemlu_RI. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years. Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime &… pic.twitter.com/U39U3rCtj8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 7, 2026

In a post on Sugiono, he said, "Delighted to co-chair the 8th Indonesia-India Joint Commission Meeting with S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, in New Delhi (7/6). We discussed key priorities under the Indonesia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, from trade and maritime security to digital connectivity, infrastructure, health and people-to-people ties. Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jakarta. The visit will be an important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples."

Delighted to co-chair the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting with @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in New Delhi (7/6). We discussed key priorities under the Indonesia–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, from trade and maritime security to… pic.twitter.com/FXlRN02KXb — Menteri Luar Negeri Republik Indonesia (@Menlu_RI) June 7, 2026

Future Momentum and Strategic Context

Highlighting the deep-seated historical and strategic ties between the two nations, Jaishankar stated that the visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Republic Day Chief Guest in 2025 has imparted fresh momentum to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This latest meeting comes at a pivotal time for regional cooperation, with both nations actively participating in various ASEAN-led mechanisms and initiatives, such as the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030). The visit is viewed as a vital step in ensuring that the bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape. (ANI)