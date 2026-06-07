PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Major Abhilasha Barak on winning the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her peacekeeping service in Lebanon, hailing her as an inspiration and a testament to Nari Shakti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

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Indian woman peacekeeper Major Abhilasha Barak, who is also the country's first woman combat helicopter pilot, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate Award.

Barak, who is serving with the UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon, received the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a ceremony on Friday in New York.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Major Barak is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This honour is a recognition of her exemplary service and also of India's longstanding contribution to United Nations peacekeeping efforts. Her achievement is also an inspiration to countless young Indians, especially our daughters, who aspire to serve the nation and humanity."

Congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Major Barak is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This honour is a recognition… pic.twitter.com/00Yyv963GT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2026

Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, also congratulated Major Barak, saying that her achievement is a true testament to Nari Shakti and a reflection of India's continued contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Many congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Having received this honour for her exemplary service as an Engagement Team Commander & Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), she has brought immense pride to the nation. Her achievement is a true testament to Nari Shakti and a reflection of India's continued contributions to UN peacekeeping efforts. May her journey inspire countless young girls to pursue their aspirations with confidence and courage."

भारत की बेटी 🇮🇳 Many congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. Having received this honour for her exemplary service as an Engagement Team Commander & Gender Focal Point within the United Nations Interim Force… pic.twitter.com/GczB2jFYNr — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 7, 2026

About the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award

The UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award is presented annually since 2016 to a military peacekeeper - male or female - who has shown outstanding commitment and leadership in promoting the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

The resolution calls on to mainstream a gender perspective in all aspects of peacekeeping and peacebuilding and to ensure women's participation in peace and political processes. The Resolution also calls for the protection from, and prevention of, conflict-related sexual violence and for an expansion of the role and contribution of women in UN operations, including uniformed women peacekeepers. (ANI)