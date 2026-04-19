Yemen's Houthi defence minister says rebels are on 'high alert' against aggression, while the deputy foreign minister threatened to shut the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait if the US does not end 'policies that obstruct peace'.

Houthis on High Alert, Threaten Key Waterway

The minister of defence of the internationally unrecognised Houthis in Yemen, Major-General Mohammed al-Atifi, on Sunday said that the rebels are "on high alert to confront any aggression against the Yemeni people", as reported by Al Jazeera. As cited by Al Jazeera, al-Atifi said in a statement, "The latest round of conflict with the Zionist and American enemy embodied the unity of fronts and proved the effectiveness of the military operations of the jihad and resistance axis against the enemy."

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Meanwhile, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the internationally unrecognised Houthi administration in Yemen, Hussein al-Ezzi, warned that the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait could be shut if US President Donald Trump and what he called the "complicit world" do not end "all practices and policies that obstruct peace". In a post on X, Hussein al-Ezzi said, "If Sana'a decides to close the Bab al-Mandab, then all of mankind and jinn will be utterly powerless to open it." He added, "And therefore, it is best for Trump--and the complicit world--to immediately end all practices and policies that obstruct peace, and to show the respect required for the rights of our people and nation."

Strategic Importance of Bab al-Mandeb

According to Al Jazeera, Bab al-Mandeb connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a key shipping chokepoint that channels sea traffic towards the Suez Canal. It is 29km (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments. It is one of the world's most important routes for global seaborne commodity shipments, particularly crude oil and other fuels from the Gulf to the Mediterranean, as well as commodities bound for Asia, including Russian oil.

Recent Military Escalations

Earlier, on March 28, a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israel, making the attack the first by the Houthis since "Operation Roaring Lion" began a month ago, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The first missile launch came as Yemeni Armed Forces declared readiness for direct military intervention if "American-Israeli aggression" against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" (regional resistance) groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian State Media Press TV. (ANI)