Yemen's Armed Forces have declared readiness for direct military intervention if 'American-Israeli aggression' against Iran and the 'Axis of Resistance' continues to escalate. Spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed their 'hands are on the trigger'.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared readiness for direct military intervention if "American-Israeli aggression" against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" (regional resistance) groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

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"We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said as quoted by Press TV in a statement on Friday. The warning comes nearly a month after the United States and Israel launched what Press TV described as "the latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic", alongside intensified operations against groups aligned with the "Axis of Resistance".

Conditions for Intervention

Saree said intervention could also be triggered by the involvement of additional parties in the conflict or the use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations against Iran or other "Muslim" countries. "We will not allow that," he asserted as per Press TV.

Yemen's Stated Rationale

As per Press TV, he stated that Yemen's stance is rooted in a "religious and moral responsibility" amid a broader campaign targeting not only the "Islamic Republic", but also the "Resistance Axis and the wider Muslim world".

The statement, as per Press TV, further alleged that the "aggression" is linked to Israel's so-called "Greater Israel" ambitions, accusing Tel Aviv of seeking territorial expansion across West Asia. It described Yemen's position as part of the "legitimate right" of regional populations to confront such plans and those backing them. Saree added that Yemeni forces are motivated by regional cooperation and the aim of inflicting a "major defeat" on "aggressors", while aligning with broader support for Muslim nations facing conflict.

Demands and Warnings

The spokesperson also issued demands, urging the United States and Israel to respond to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. He described the attacks as "unjust, oppressive, and unjustified" actions "that harms global and regional stability and security and harms the global economy."

The statement, according to Press TV, called for implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which was signed last October under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict. It also warned against increasing pressure on Yemen, cautioning against any tightening of the blockade on the country, the Press TV reported.

Related Regional Developments

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was struck for the third time in 10 days. The IAEA stated that neither was there any damage to the operating reactor nor was any radiation release reported.

Earlier, on March 26, Yemen's Ansarullah "popular resistance movement", Houthi movement, was reported to be ready to enter the battlefield in support of Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict against the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran, according to the news report of Tasnim News agency. Citing an informed source, the agency reported that the movement has been on high alert since the start of the conflict. (ANI)