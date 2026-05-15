Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump reached an 'important understanding' on strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining stability in China-US relations during Trump's 'historic and landmark' visit to China, said Mao Ning.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump had reached an important understanding on strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining stability in China-US relations during Trump's visit to China.

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In a post on X, Mao said Xi called Trump's visit "historic and landmark," adding that both sides had agreed on "a new vision of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."

According to Mao, the two leaders also reached " important common understandings on keeping economic and trade ties stable, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, properly addressing each other's concerns, and enhancing communication and coordination on international and regional issues."

"The two sides should effectively implement our important understandings, cherish the hard-earned momentum, move in the right direction, steer clear of interference, and promote the steady development of the relationship," Mao said.

Trump Concludes 'Historic' State Visit

Meanwhile, after two days of high-stakes meetings and engagement aimed at strengthening the ties between Washington and Beijing, US President Donald Trump on Friday departed from China, marking the conclusion of his state visit to the country.

As Trump departed, he gave his signature fist pump and a final wave as he boarded Air Force One. Trump was seen bidding farewell to Chinese officials at Beijing Capital Airport as he wrapped up what has been described as a "historic" visit, which included high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior leadership.

Xi to Visit US for 'Reciprocal' Trip

Earlier in the day, speaking to the press during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, Trump expressed his gratitude to Xi and his representative. He also stated that the Chinese President is expected to visit the United States around September 24, describing the proposed trip as a "reciprocal" visit, referring to the US's reciprocal trade with China.

"I just want to thank President Xi and all of his representatives--we've become friendly with all of them; they're great people. It's an honour to be here, and we'll be back. And I believe on September 24th, or thereabouts, President Xi is going to be coming to the United States, and we will be reciprocal--like reciprocal trade, the visit will be reciprocal," Trump said.

He added that both sides would continue to strengthen engagement, stating that discussions between the two countries would be open and direct. "We're going to lay it on the line, and we're going to have--you're going to walk away, I hope, hopefully very impressed, like I'm very impressed with China," Trump added.

High-Level Meetings at Zhongnanhai

Trump, earlier, met with Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai, the highly secure leadership compound of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. The meeting between the two leaders began Friday morning, with Trump and Xi seen walking through the gardens of the sprawling compound before holding a private discussion away from the media, as reported by CNN. (ANI)