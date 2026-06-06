Russian President Vladimir Putin described Moscow's ties with India as 'brotherly' and 'trust-based,' praising its tech prowess. He affirmed the relationship is insulated from global pressures and that Russia will always honour its commitments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly commended Moscow's bilateral relationship with India, describing ties as "brotherly" and "trust-based" in every sense of the word, even as New Delhi faces persistent pressure from Washington over its energy imports from Russia.

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Praise for Indian Talent and Tech Prowess

Addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian leader highly commended India's human capital and technological prowess, specifically highlighting the country's expertise in coding and software engineering. "We know how talented the Indian people are and how well educated they are. Indians possess outstanding competencies that have earned global recognition, especially in coding and several other fields," Putin stated.

Strategic Synergy in Energy Markets

Emphasising the critical nature of the India-Russia strategic alliance amid heightened volatility in global energy markets due to geopolitical friction in West Asia and fears of logistics disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian President remarked that the bilateral synergy has yielded mutual benefits. "Prime Minister Modi had to introduce certain restrictions, asking people not to use personal cars or travel long distances because of what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz. I believe our companies made the right decision, and so did our Indian counterparts, when they chose the path of close cooperation. Today, we are extending a helping hand by increasing supplies to the Indian market and to Asia in general, while continuing to share our technological solutions," Putin observed.

Unwavering Commitment Amid External Pressure

In a firm declaration addressing external diplomatic pressures, Putin maintained that Moscow's engagement with New Delhi remains insulated from changing global political dynamics, reinforcing that the Kremlin would consistently fulfil its bilateral assurances. "Nobody can dictate terms to us, and nobody would even try to do so. We will always honour the commitments we make to our partners, especially partners like India," the Russian President asserted.

Deep-Rooted Defence and Tech Cooperation

Highlighting the extensive framework of defence and technological synergy between the two nations, Putin pointed out that a substantial segment of India's defence forces utilises Russian-origin hardware. "This is a tradition that dates back to the Soviet era. Our relationship with our Indian friends is unique because it is built on mutual trust. We are focused not merely on trade and commerce, but also on joint research and development," Putin mentioned.

Acknowledging India's Sovereign Choices and Leadership

The Russian President also acclaimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, noting that any punitive measures targeted at India would ultimately backfire on the nations attempting to implement them.

Concurrently, the Russian leader noted the progressive development of India-US relations, emphasising that New Delhi exercises complete autonomy to make strategic choices aligned with its national interests. "India is free to choose the products it considers most advanced, most suitable for its needs, and those that offer the best value in terms of price and quality," Putin added. (ANI)