The US military released footage of strikes on Iranian radar sites in retaliation for threats in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces neutralized Iranian drones and shot down six ballistic missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain amid escalating tensions.

US Releases Footage of Strikes on Iranian Radar

Offering a visually documented account of the rapidly unfolding security crisis in West Asia, the United States military has released operational footage depicting precision strikes conducted against Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. The publication of the video assets provides the most detailed disclosure yet regarding the expanding military friction with Tehran concentrated around the vital bottleneck of the Strait of Hormuz.

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In an official communique released late Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces executed the retaliatory bombardments immediately after neutralising a wave of asymmetric Iranian threats directed at maritime shipping corridors and regional partner nations. Alongside the footage, the military command publicised a defensive tally from the engagement, confirming that six Iranian ballistic missiles were successfully shot down, while an additional projectile collapsed mid-flight before impacting its objective. Defensive assessments conducted after the multi-front salvo indicated that no American service members sustained injuries.

The declassified video clips capture the targeted destruction of specialised tracking infrastructure that Washington maintained was actively directing hostile actions across the global energy lane. According to CENTCOM, the disrupted tracking installations were positioned in the coastal locality of Goruk and on Qeshm Island, positions that directly command the transit routes of the Strait of Hormuz.

Initial Engagement: Iranian Drones Neutralised

The sequence of kinetic engagements began when American defensive networks detected and engaged four Iranian one-way attack drones that had been deployed towards the strategic maritime corridor. The command determined that the loitering munitions presented an "immediate threat" to commercial vessels traversing the sector, necessitating immediate defensive intervention by US forces. Following the mid-air destruction of the unmanned platforms, American strike aircraft targeted the coastal monitoring hubs to neutralise Tehran's tracking capabilities and protect international shipping lanes. The targeted corridor remains an indispensable global economic artery, ensuring that any direct military friction inside its boundaries triggers widespread international alarm.

Iran Retaliates with Ballistic Missile Salvo

The confrontation escalated further hours later when Iranian forces unleashed a salvo of seven ballistic missiles directed towards the sovereign territories of Kuwait and Bahrain. CENTCOM detailed that allied and American air defence networks successfully engaged and destroyed six of the incoming projectiles, while the seventh failed during its trajectory and crashed before arriving at its destination.

Pentagon Disputes Iranian Claims

Concurrently, the Pentagon moved to forcefully dismantle official propaganda originating from Tehran, which asserted that the retaliatory missile volleys had successfully compromised the core American naval command infrastructure in the region. The military command completely dismissed the claims, confirming that no US military installations sustained structural impact and no personnel were harmed during the exchange. The IRGC had previously claimed responsibility for the synchronised ballistic volleys, stating through state media outlets that its units had successfully struck "enemy bases in the region" to avenge what it described as unprovoked American actions against its maritime territory.

Regional Tensions Spike Amid Hostilities

The sudden spike in kinetic operations has triggered widespread anxiety across the Gulf, where emergency sirens were activated in parts of Kuwait and defensive networks were thrown into active combat operations in Bahrain as the incoming salvos approached regional airspace. While parallel diplomatic channels remain active in an attempt to suppress the hostilities, the latest heavy exchange underscores the profound volatility of the regional theatre, leaving Washington and Tehran locked in a dangerous cycle of kinetic action and retaliation across the strategic waterway. (ANI)

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