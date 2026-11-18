The WUC urges world leaders at the APEC summit in Shenzhen to directly challenge Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the ongoing Uyghur genocide, coercive forced labour practices, and transnational repression against Uyghur communities.

Munich [Germany], November 18 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has called on world leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on November 18–19 to directly raise the ongoing Uyghur genocide with Chinese President Xi Jinping and demand an end to forced labour practices linked to China's supply chains. According to a WUC press release, leaders visiting China must make human rights a priority alongside discussions on trade and investment, urging Beijing to end the alleged abuses against Uyghurs and take concrete action against forced labour in supply chains serving international markets.

The WUC specifically urged US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to build on measures already taken by their respective countries and press Xi Jinping for action during the Shenzhen meeting. The organisation recalled that the United States issued a formal determination on the Uyghur genocide in 2021, while Canada's House of Commons recognised the genocide in the same year. It also noted that Australia and Japan joined a United Nations statement in 2024 calling on China to release individuals held arbitrarily and provide families with information about missing relatives. Welcoming these measures, the WUC called on all four leaders to raise the issue directly with the Chinese leadership and seek concrete commitments.

Highlighting the continuing situation in East Turkistan, the press release stated that Uyghurs remain arbitrarily detained and imprisoned, while families continue to seek information about relatives who have been taken into custody. The organisation also expressed concern over China's Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into force in July and establishes Mandarin as the principal language of instruction in schools. According to the WUC, the legislation places additional pressure on Uyghur-language education. The press release cited warnings by United Nations experts that the law could further restrict the ability of Uyghurs to preserve and pass on their language and culture, as well as practise their religion. It further alleged that Uyghurs speaking out against these policies abroad continue to face intimidation, including threats directed at their relatives in East Turkistan.

The WUC also highlighted forced labour as a major concern connecting the alleged human rights abuses in East Turkistan with international trade. According to the organisation, United Nations experts warned in January that China's state-run labour transfer programmes place Uyghur workers in jobs they cannot freely refuse or leave. It further cautioned that products manufactured through Uyghur forced labour could enter international markets through third countries. The organisation urged governments attending the Shenzhen summit to address the issue by pressing Beijing to end coercive labour transfers and enforcing measures to prevent goods produced through forced labour from entering their domestic markets.

"Leaders will go to Shenzhen with clear demands on trade. They must be just as clear with Xi Jinping about the Uyghur genocide," WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said, according to the press release. He further highlighted the prolonged suffering of Uyghur families searching for missing relatives, saying they had spent years seeking answers about their whereabouts and return. Alawdun urged international leaders to raise these questions directly with Xi Jinping and inform families about the Chinese president's response. The WUC outlined four key demands for APEC leaders, including directly raising the Uyghur genocide with Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during the Shenzhen meeting and future bilateral and multilateral engagements. It also called for the release of all individuals held arbitrarily in East Turkistan, disclosure of the fate and whereabouts of missing Uyghurs, and unrestricted access for independent United Nations monitors. The organisation further urged leaders to publicly report on the issues raised and the responses received from Chinese officials. On forced labour, the WUC called on governments to demand an end to coercive labour transfers and ensure the full implementation of the International Labour Organization's Forced Labour Convention and Abolition of Forced Labour Convention. It also urged strict enforcement of measures to prevent goods produced through forced labour, including those routed through third countries, from entering international markets. Addressing transnational repression, the organisation called on Beijing to end threats against Uyghurs living abroad and reprisals against their relatives. It further urged governments to investigate intimidation within their own jurisdictions and establish safe reporting mechanisms and protection for Uyghur, Tibetan, Hong Kong and Chinese diaspora communities. The WUC stressed that APEC leaders must use their engagement with the Chinese leadership to demand accountability and concrete action on the Uyghur genocide, forced labour and transnational repression. (ANI)