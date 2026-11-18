Defence Minister Rajnath Singh toured the JS Natori at the Yokosuka Naval Base alongside his Japanese counterpart. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and strategic ties ahead of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Rajnath Singh Visits JMSDF Naval Base In Yokosuka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Naval Base in Yokosuka along with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate, JS Natori.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Visited the JMSDF Naval Base in Yokosuka today along with Japan’s Defence Minister @shinjirokoiz and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate, JS Natori." Our growing maritime cooperation reflects the deep trust and shared commitment of India and Japan toward ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, while travelling to the naval base, Rajnath Singh shared another post on X, saying, "On our way to JMSDF Naval Base at Yokosuka. My Japanese counterpart is playing the perfect host!"

Singh arrived at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday, where he was received by his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi. Upon his arrival at the Ministry, Singh was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. The Defence Minister, alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, reached the Japanese capital earlier on Wednesday to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2+2).