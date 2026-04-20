The World Uyghur Congress conducted advocacy visits in Germany and Belgium, condemned the sentencing of Kazakh activists, reported the deportation of a Uyghur advocate from Malaysia, and highlighted new testimony on ongoing abuses in East Turkistan.

WUC's European Advocacy Tour

The World Uyghur Congress weekly brief highlighted a series of international advocacy efforts and human rights concerns raised across Europe and beyond. According to the brief, a WUC delegation led by President Turgunjan Alawdun, along with senior representatives, carried out advocacy visits in Germany and Belgium. The delegation met political leaders to raise concerns about transnational repression targeting Uyghurs. In Dusseldorf, discussions focused on the need for stronger protections, increased government support, and ending ties with entities linked to surveillance and alleged forced labour.

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The weekly brief further stated that in Belgium, the delegation engaged with members of parliament and European Union stakeholders. These discussions addressed China's Ethnic Unity Law, ongoing repression, and the importance of coordinated international policy responses to support Uyghur communities.

Condemnation of Kazakh Activist Sentencing

In another major development, the brief reported that the WUC strongly condemned the sentencing of 19 Kazakh activists. It highlighted that these individuals were penalised for participating in peaceful protests that drew attention to alleged human rights abuses in East Turkistan. The organisation emphasised that criminalising peaceful dissent undermines fundamental freedoms and reflects shrinking civic space.

Transnational Repression in Southeast Asia

The weekly brief also raised concerns over transnational repression in Southeast Asia. It reported the detention and deportation of Uyghur advocate Abdulhakim Idris from Malaysia. According to the brief, Idris was denied entry and deported without clear justification, preventing him from continuing his academic and advocacy work. The organisation described this as part of a broader pattern of pressure on Uyghur activists abroad.

New Testimony Reveals Continued Repression

The brief underscored urgent calls for global action following new testimony by a former Chinese police officer. The testimony reportedly revealed continued repression, including forced labour transfers and systemic detention practices, now evolving into more institutionalised forms.

Urgent Call for Global Action

The World Uyghur Congress concluded by urging the international community to take concrete steps toward accountability, transparency, and the protection of Uyghur rights worldwide. (ANI)