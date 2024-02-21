Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World’s largest snake, 26-feet northern green anaconda found in Amazon rainforest (WATCH)

    Researchers in the Amazon Rainforest discovered a record-breaking Northern Green Anaconda, twice the size of its kin. Captured on video by National Geographic, the colossal serpent's 26-foot length and 500-kilogram weight astound viewers, sparking viral fascination. This rare find amplifies the mystique surrounding these giant snakes.

    World's largest snake, 26-feet northern green anaconda found in Amazon rainforest (WATCH)
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    The researchers exploring the depths of the Amazon Rainforest have stumbled upon a colossal serpent, shattering all previous records. This unprecedented find introduces us to a newfound giant in the Anaconda family, surpassing the renowned size of its kin by twice.

    The awe-inspiring encounter unfolded during a routine video shoot conducted by the National Geographic Expedition team deep within the heart of the Amazon jungle. As the camera rolled, capturing the lush scenery, it unexpectedly stumbled upon a behemoth resting along the riverbed in the Amazon.

    The captured footage, showcasing the snake's immense length from tail to head, swiftly captivated audiences across social media platforms, quickly going viral. It is revealed that this gargantuan creature, identified as the Southern Green Anaconda, prowls within aquatic domains, leveraging its aquatic habitat for ease in hunting and sustenance.

    Weighing in at a staggering 500 kilograms and measuring over 26 feet in length, this colossal serpent breaks all previous size records. Experts speculate that this solitary discovery represents an exceedingly rare breed within the snake kingdom, further enhancing its mystique and allure.

    Traditionally, Southern Green Anacondas have been documented in various regions within the Amazon rainforest, spanning from Brazil and Peru to Bolivia and French Guiana. They've also been sighted in the northern territories of Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, and Guyana.

