A US citizen attempted to hijack a Belize-bound Tropic Air flight with a knife, injuring three. He was shot dead by a fellow passenger mid-air, officials said.

Belmopan: A knife-wielding US citizen attempted to hijack a small Tropic Air plane in Belize on Thursday (local time), injuring three people before being shot dead by a fellow passenger, the New York Post reported, citing officials.

The incident occurred mid-air on a flight bound for San Pedro, when the 49-year-old suspect started attacking passengers with a knife.

The assailant was later identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a US citizen, according to Belize Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

Commissioner Williams praised the passenger who intervened and shot Taylor, calling them a "hero", as reported by the New York Post.

Authorities said that it remains unclear how Taylor managed to bring a knife onto the plane.

Belizean officials have contacted the US Embassy for assistance in the ongoing investigation into the incident.