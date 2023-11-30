Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Woman with 'world's largest cheeks' unveils 'witch-like' nail transformation; draws mixed reactions (WATCH)

    The article explores the transformative journey of Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, renowned for the world's biggest cheeks, her love for cosmetic surgery, and the diverse reactions to her extreme beauty choices, including enormous claw-like nails.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

    Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, has gained fame for her distinct title as the woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks.' Her notoriety stems from her penchant for showcasing her remarkable transformation, fueled by a profound love for cosmetic surgery. The influencer has undergone numerous procedures, losing count of the interventions that have enhanced her cheeks, lips, and jawline with filler.

    In her earlier days, Anastasiia opted for a more understated appearance, sporting minimal makeup, brown hair, short fingernails, and less extreme facial features. However, her current online persona reflects a drastic departure from her past self. The viral social media star, now dubbing her look as "beautiful," has not only undergone facial alterations but has also delved into liposuction. Additionally, she recently underwent surgery to augment her breasts.

    The woman known by the moniker 'Just Queen' fearlessly explores various extreme beauty treatments, and her latest fascination lies in the realm of enormous, claw-like nails. On her Instagram page (@justqueen88), where she commands a following of 200,000, she recently shared a video showcasing her exceptionally long nails. The design adopts a claw-like appearance, characterized by a curved shape that narrows to a thin point at the tips.

    Reactions from her followers were diverse; some praised the yellow nails with blue animal print as "perfect," "very nice," and "really cool." However, contrasting opinions emerged as well. One individual expressed disdain, likening the nails to "dinosaur claws." Another questioned the practicality, asking, "How can you do anything with them?" A third offered a curious observation, stating, "Your nails are like a witch."

    Despite the mixed reactions, supportive voices chimed in. One follower emphasized the importance of personal satisfaction, stating, "The main thing is that you like it; the opinion of others does not matter." Another encouraged self-expression, saying, "If this makes you happy, more power to you! People can be so mean. It's your life!"

    Anastasiia's distinctive nails have sparked curiosity among observers, with questions arising about the time investment from her nail technician and the practicalities of managing such nails daily. One individual inquired about the hours required for the nail work, stating, "How many hours of work did that take?" Another raised a more practical concern, asking, "Everyone's tastes are different. But, I have one question, excuse me, how to wipe with these nails?"

    Addressing her unique appearance, Anastasiia, who also boasts her own music single titled "Brave," previously shared her perspective. She expressed, "After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them. I understand that they look weird for other people, but I don't mind." Having invested thousands in various treatments over the years, she attributes her newfound confidence to the fillers, noting that she used to feel "ashamed of everything; my voice, my appearance."

