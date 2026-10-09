Instead of a traditional cake loaded with sugar and flour, social media influencer Bridget Levine created a unique birthday treat for her youngest daughter using just two ingredients: Watermelon and bone marrow.

Social media influencer Bridget Levine has sparked curiosity with her unconventional approach to celebrating her children's birthdays. Instead of a traditional cake loaded with sugar and flour, the mother of two created a unique birthday treat for her youngest daughter using just two ingredients: Watermelon and bone marrow.

Levine, who documents her motherhood journey on Instagram through her account @bridgetmlevine, shared the unusual creation in a post published in September. Explaining why she refused to prepare a conventional birthday cake for her baby, the content creator opted for what she described as a nutrient-dense alternative.

“I refused to make my baby a birthday cake full of sugar and flour… so I frosted watermelon with BONE MARROW 🎤🍗🍉,” Levine’s caption began.

The unconventional cake featured fresh watermelon shaped like a traditional birthday cake and topped with whipped bone marrow in place of regular frosting. Levine explained that her approach to feeding her growing daughter goes beyond simply satisfying hunger.

“At this age, I want the foods I serve her to do more than just fill her up. I want them to provide nutrients her growing body actually needs.”

“No refined sugar. No refined flour. Just real, nutrient-dense food turned into a birthday cake she absolutely devoured. 🎂,” Levine continued.

The accompanying video offered a glimpse into the preparation process. Levine first removed the skin from the watermelon and shaped the fruit into a cake-like structure. She then roasted the bone marrow, scooped it out and whipped it in a stand mixer until it achieved a creamy consistency.

“I cut fresh watermelon into a cake shape and then roasted and whipped the bone marrow until it was creamy enough to frost,” Levine said in the video.

Using a piping bag, she carefully decorated the watermelon with the bone marrow frosting before placing a single white candle on top. The clip ended with her baby daughter sitting in a high chair and enthusiastically digging into the unusual birthday creation.

Influencer Chooses Bone Marrow Lollipops Instead Of Cough Syrup

The watermelon birthday cake is not the only instance in which Levine has turned to food-based alternatives for her little one. The influencer has previously shared videos of herself preparing bone marrow lollipops for her daughter instead of reaching for cough syrup.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Levine explained her preference for food-based support when dealing with minor discomfort.

“When possible, I prefer food-based support before reaching for medication, especially for mild symptoms.”

“Bone marrow contains fats and nutrients that can be soothing, and offering it frozen can also help during teething or general discomfort,” she continued. “Of course, I also use common sense and consult our pediatrician if something feels outside the scope of home support.”

Why She Chose Boiled Steak Instead Of A Plastic Teether

Levine has also attracted attention for her unconventional approach to teething. Rather than giving her daughter a conventional plastic teether, she opted for a piece of boiled steak, citing its iron content and potential role in helping babies explore different textures.

Explaining her decision to PEOPLE, the influencer said she was particularly mindful of what her daughter puts in her mouth during the teething stage.

“I try to be intentional about what my baby puts in her mouth, especially during teething when items stay there for long periods of time,” Levine told PEOPLE at the time. “Many plastic teethers can contain additives or break down with heat and wear.”

“I also like to think about whether something serves a purpose beyond just distraction. For us, food-based options felt more natural and supportive of both development and nutrition when used safely and under close supervision,” she added.

Levine said her decision to introduce steak came after learning more about infant nutrition and oral development.

“[The idea for steak] came from learning more about early infant nutrition and oral development,” she continued.

“Babies have high iron needs early on, and steak is naturally rich in heme iron, which is the form of iron the body absorbs most easily. It also allows babies to work their jaw and explore texture. Compared to plastic, it felt like something that could support both development and nutrition at the same time, even if very little is actually consumed.”