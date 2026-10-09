An elderly man in central China, who spent 21 years scavenging rubbish to survive, was left overwhelmed after discovering that his pension account held more than 420,000 yuan (US$63,000) - money he never knew he was entitled to.

An elderly man in central China, who spent 21 years scavenging rubbish to survive, was left overwhelmed after discovering that his pension account held more than 420,000 yuan (US$63,000) — money he never knew he was entitled to. The 71-year-old man, surnamed Ru, received a bank card linked to his pension account in late September, only to discover a balance of 424,204 yuan, according to Changde Daily.

Ru broke down in tears while speaking to the media about the unexpected windfall. “It goes without saying that I am happy. I never expected this to happen. I am grateful for the support from the social assistance authority and other related government departments.”

For more than two decades, Ru had struggled to make ends meet by collecting discarded items in Changde, located in Hunan province.

His hardships began in the early 2000s when he was laid off from a state-owned shop in Zhuzhou, another city in Hunan. After working at the establishment for 30 years following his graduation from a technical school, he received an undisclosed compensation amount upon losing his job.

However, Ru soon spent the money, as he was someone who “loved enjoying life.” Once his compensation was exhausted, he plunged into debt and became embroiled in disputes with relatives. With his financial situation deteriorating, he eventually turned to scavenging to survive.

Ru subsequently moved to Changde, where he continued living for years while collecting rubbish to earn a living.

His circumstances came to the attention of local authorities in the winter of 2024, when Wu Jinhui and his colleagues from a social assistance station in Changde found him living in an abandoned building.

Despite their efforts to persuade him to move into a relief shelter, Ru initially refused, driven by what Wu described as a strong sense of self-esteem.

Social assistance officials continued providing him with essential daily supplies and reassured him that help was available. Their persistent efforts eventually convinced Ru to move into the shelter, where he also disclosed his personal details.

That information helped officials uncover the pension benefits he had unknowingly left unclaimed for years.

According to Wu, China's retirement policies meant Ru had reached the eligible pension age in 2015. His 30 years of employment at the state-owned shop had also made him eligible for pension benefits, as portions of his salary had been deducted by his employer towards premium payments.

The discovery transformed what had been years of financial hardship into an unexpected opportunity for a fresh start.

While handing over the bank card, Wu advised Ru to safeguard it, manage the money carefully and remain alert to telecommunications fraud.

With the money finally within his reach, Ru said his immediate priority is to rent a flat in Changde, while he hopes to visit his hometown of Zhuzhou in the future.