Amid chaos and destruction in Sri Lanka floods, a clip shows a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) hero from India gently cradling a rescued infant - a moment of innocence shielded by unwavering courage.

At least 479 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, and hundreds remain missing, as the country is currently grappling with one of the worst disasters in recent years, leading to widespread chaos and destruction. Amid this profound calamity, a heartwarming video has pierced through the gloom, and is going viral across social media.

The clip shows a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) hero from India gently cradling a rescued infant - a moment of innocence shielded by unwavering courage. “Hope Held In Brave Hands! An NDRF personnel gently cradles a rescued infant during India’s flood relief operations in Sri Lanka a moment that captures pure humanity, courage, and compassion amid crisis,” MyGovIndia posted on X.

The video shows knee-deep water, where NDRF personnel, military forces, and locals strive to restore life amidst chaos. At the centre stands an Indian rescuer, caressing the baby - a powerful contrast between destruction and humanity’s enduring compassion.

The video has deeply moved social media users, who hailed it as an emotional reminder of resilience and shared humanity.

Cyclone Ditwah unleashed catastrophic floods and landslides across Sri Lanka last week, leaving the nation battered and grieving. According to BBC reports, over 450 people have lost their lives, hundreds remain missing, and nearly 30,000 homes have been damaged.

India’s relief & rescue ops

Stepping up as a steadfast neighbour, India has dispatched over 27 tonnes of relief material to the disaster-stricken island nation—through both air and sea routes. The supplies include food packets, blankets, hygiene kits, tents, tarpaulins, and ready-to-eat meals, offering an urgent lifeline to thousands.

“The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication gear, medical first-aid kits and other specialised humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) equipment,” said NDRF DIG (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi.