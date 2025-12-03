Image Credit : Getty

Soma Wanniarachchi, 69, had stayed behind as long as she could, "but when the water level reached about eight feet (2.5 metres), I decided to leave," she told AFP.

Back in her village of Kotuwila, near the capital Colombo, she was shocked to see the damage to her catering equipment rental business.

Chafing dishes and woks have disappeared, and "my stainless steel utensils are now probably in the Indian Ocean," she said.