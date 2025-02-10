Woman eats Japanese curry cooked by her husband 2 years after his death, shares emotional video (WATCH)

In an emotional moment, a woman took a bite of the past—literally—as she finally ate a two-year-old frozen curry, the last meal her late husband prepared.

In an emotional moment, a woman took a bite of the past—literally—as she finally ate a two-year-old frozen curry, the last meal her late husband prepared. The deeply sentimental gesture was her way of saying goodbye before moving to New York.

Sabrina (@sabfortony) shared her poignant journey on social media, detailing the immense significance of this long-preserved dish. She had asked her husband, Tony, to prepare her favorite Japanese curry on the day he passed away. Unable to part with it, she froze a portion, hoping to keep a piece of him forever. But as time passed, she decided it was time to finally taste the meal that held so many memories.

She candidly admitted, "Anytime I would crave anything, he would make it for me." As she took each bite, waves of nostalgia flooded her mind, recalling the love and devotion her husband had poured into every meal he made for her. With heartfelt gratitude, she whispered, "Thank you, Tony, for my last meal in this home."

Despite being frozen for two years, the curry remarkably retained its cherished flavors. Though the vegetables had softened over time, the taste remained "too good," she remarked, further solidifying the emotional weight of the moment. The overlay text on her video read, "Let’s eat my late husband’s last meal together," while her caption expressed the depth of her sorrow: "I’ll forever miss his cooking."

The internet was moved by her raw emotion, and her video resonated with millions, amassing 5.5 million views. Many users flooded the comments with messages of empathy, sharing their own stories of grief.

