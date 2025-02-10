Woman eats Japanese curry cooked by her husband 2 years after his death, shares emotional video (WATCH)

In an emotional moment, a woman took a bite of the past—literally—as she finally ate a two-year-old frozen curry, the last meal her late husband prepared.

Woman eats Japanese curry cooked by her husband 2 years after his death, shares emotional video (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 3:21 PM IST

In an emotional moment, a woman took a bite of the past—literally—as she finally ate a two-year-old frozen curry, the last meal her late husband prepared. The deeply sentimental gesture was her way of saying goodbye before moving to New York.

Sabrina (@sabfortony) shared her poignant journey on social media, detailing the immense significance of this long-preserved dish. She had asked her husband, Tony, to prepare her favorite Japanese curry on the day he passed away. Unable to part with it, she froze a portion, hoping to keep a piece of him forever. But as time passed, she decided it was time to finally taste the meal that held so many memories.

She candidly admitted, "Anytime I would crave anything, he would make it for me." As she took each bite, waves of nostalgia flooded her mind, recalling the love and devotion her husband had poured into every meal he made for her. With heartfelt gratitude, she whispered, "Thank you, Tony, for my last meal in this home."

Also read: Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Man exhumes corpse, dumps it in front of mutton shop after being refused free meat, money

Despite being frozen for two years, the curry remarkably retained its cherished flavors. Though the vegetables had softened over time, the taste remained "too good," she remarked, further solidifying the emotional weight of the moment. The overlay text on her video read, "Let’s eat my late husband’s last meal together," while her caption expressed the depth of her sorrow: "I’ll forever miss his cooking."

The internet was moved by her raw emotion, and her video resonated with millions, amassing 5.5 million views. Many users flooded the comments with messages of empathy, sharing their own stories of grief.

Also read: Bomb letter threatening to blow up Ahmedabad airport found; police on high alert

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20 point 5 per cent from 2023; Report anr

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20.5 per cent from 2023; Report

Bangladesh police arrest over 1,300 in Operation Devil Hunt targeting ousted regime loyalists dmn

Bangladesh police arrest over 1,300 in “Operation Devil Hunt” targeting ousted regime loyalists

Saudi Arabia deports over 8000 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in past one month anr

Saudi Arabia deports over 8000 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in past one month

Trump's new tariffs weigh on Asian markets, equities mostly down and inflation worries grow dmn

Trump's new tariffs weigh on Asian markets, equities mostly down and inflation worries grow

Trump orders halt to penny production over high costs, calls it 'wasteful' practice dmn

Trump orders halt to penny production over high costs, calls it 'wasteful' practice

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon