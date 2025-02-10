Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! Man exhumes corpse, dumps it in front of mutton shop after being refused free meat, money

In a shocking incident, a man exhumed a corpse and dumped it in front of a mutton shop after being refused free meat and money in Tamil Nadu's Theni.

Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a man exhumed a corpse and dumped it in front of a mutton shop after being refused free meat and money in Tamil Nadu's Theni. Kumar, a local, extorted money and stole from shops. The incident unfolded on Monday, when he demanded money from Maniyarasan's mutton stall. Angered, Maniyarasan refused. Kumar threatened to contaminate the shop and dump a corpse there.

Frightened, Maniyarasan gave Kumar some meat. Enraged, Kumar threw them at the shop and left.

He then exhumed a body and carried it through the streets to the shop, dumping it in front of horrified customers.

Police retrieved the body and buried it again. Meanwhile, Kumar was arrested and is being interrogated.

The incident has caused widespread panic and further investigation is underway.

