    Joe Biden not to be Republic Day chief guest; Quad summit dates being revised

    The decision is attributed to scheduling constraints among Quad member states—Australia, Japan, and the United States. India plans to host the Quad leaders' summit on January 27, but revised dates are being sought to accommodate all partners.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    United States President Joe Biden will not be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26. India had invited him for the Republic Day celebrations, as part of its plans to host the Quad leaders’ summit on January 27 next year. Sources in the government establishment said that the Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. “We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners,” a source said.

    Two months ago, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year. However, there was no comment on the invitation by India. The sources attributed the scheduling constraints of the other QUAD member states, including Australia, Japan and the US. It is now believed that the Summit will take place later in the year.

    Australia has its National Day on January 26, Japan will be having its Parliament session and the United States will be in the middle of election campaigning. The previous edition of Quad Leaders’ Summit took place in Japan’s Hiroshima. Prior to that, the leaders had met online.

    In Japan, PM Modi underscored the importance of consolidating QUAD’s constructive agenda and delivering tangible outcomes for the region. The Hiroshima Leaders Summit was followed by the Foreign Ministers meeting later in September in New York wherein the partners reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to take steps to keep it inclusive and resilient.

