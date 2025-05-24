US President Donald Trump declared that Harvard University must reform after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would revoke the university's ability to enroll international students. Trump criticized Harvard, stating that it had received "billions of dollars" and needed to change its ways. He also questioned the university's admission standards, specifically referencing a basic math course for students struggling with algebra.

Trump was asked if other universities will face similar ban from allowing foreign students. To this, Trump replied,"We’re taking a look at a lot of things."

The DHS decision was met with swift opposition from Harvard, which filed a lawsuit claiming the move was retaliatory and unconstitutional. The university argued that the action violates the First Amendment and would have a devastating impact on over 7,000 international students. Harvard also emphasized the significant contributions international students make to the university's mission and research environment.

"Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,", the university said in its suit.

In a turn of events, a federal judge intervened, stopping the Trump administration from blocking Harvard's enrollment of international students. The ruling, issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs, pauses the DHS action while the lawsuit continues. This development is the latest in a series of tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard, including funding cuts, investigations, and threats to the university's tax-exempt status.