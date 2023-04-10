Will Kohinoor diamond be used during King Charles' coronation ceremony?

After the death of monarch Queen Elizabeth, her son King Charles III is set to take the crown at a lavish coronation ceremony set to be conducted in May 2023. One of the major questions which arose after the date of the coronation was fixed was, will King Charles III or Queen Consort Camilla wear the Kohinoor diamond, which has been a reason for tensions between India and the UK for over a century.

The death of Queen Elizabeth last year shook the United Kingdom to its very core as she ended her reign as the country's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, the son of Queen Elizabeth, has now ascended to the throne, and will be formally crowned next month in an extravagant ceremony.

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for May 2023, making it the first British coronation to occur in the social media age. Camilla, Queen Consort of Charles, will also be crowned at the event.

The Kohinoor diamond, which weighs more than 105 carats and is part of the United Kingdom's Crown Jewels, is one of the world's biggest cut diamonds. The diamond originated in India and was formerly worn by a Sikh ruler before being confiscated by the East India Company centuries ago.

Also read: Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May; here's why

Will King Charles III wear Kohinoor? To answer the question, King Charles III will not wear the Kohinoor diamond at his coronation because it is not part of his crown. At the coronation, King Charles will be crowned with the huge, jewel-encrusted St Edward's crown.

In addition, Queen Consort Camilla will not be wearing the Kohinoor diamond on her crown, instead opting for a smaller replica of Queen Mary's crown. The Kohinoor diamond was part of Queen Victoria's crown and is now housed at the Tower of London among the other royal jewels.

Following Elizabeth's death, the Kohinoor became a prominent topic of discussion in India, with various agencies and social media users urging the UK government to return the stone to India and remove it from the Crown Jewels.

Also read: Official invitation of King Charles III's coronation revealed; From guest list to itinerary, know it all