Will halt participation in New START treaty, last nuclear weapons pact with US: President Vladimir Putin

    The Russian President argued that while the Washington has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, NATO allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (February 21) said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, upping the ante amid tensions with Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

    In his address, President Putin said that Russia should stand ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if the US does so, a move that would end a global ban on nuclear weapons tests in place since Cold War times.

    Also read: Small plane to a 10-hour train journey: Here's how US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv

    Explaining his decision to suspend Russia's obligations under New START, Putin accused the US and its NATO allies of openly declaring the goal of Russia's defeat in Ukraine.

    "They want to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time," he said.

    The Russian President argued that while the Washington has pushed for the resumption of inspections of Russian nuclear facilities under the treaty, NATO allies had helped Ukraine mount drone attacks on Russian air bases hosting nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

    Also Read | 'Putin thought Ukraine was weak but...' Joe Biden during his surprise visit to Kyiv

    "The drones used for it were equipped and modernized with NATO's expert assistance," Putin said adding, "they want to inspect our defense facilities? In the conditions of today's confrontation, it sounds like sheer nonsense."

    The Russian President said that it is suspending its involvement in New START and not entirely withdrawing from the pact yet.

    Signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the New START treaty limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. The agreement envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
