'Putin thought Ukraine was weak but...' Joe Biden during his surprise visit to Kyiv

    As the Russia-Ukraine war nears its one year anniversary, United States President Joe Biden landed in war-ravaged Kyiv on Monday. US President Joe Biden landed in Kyiv, in a surprise visit to war-ravaged Ukraine. February 24 marks one year of Russian "military engagement" in the east European country.
     

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Prior to the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Monday. On his first trip to the nation since the war began, Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the nation's capital. The two leaders paid tribute to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' deceased troops by touring the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen.

    The Ukrainian president's adviser shared, "President Joe Biden is in Kyiv. On the eve of the war's anniversary. To say bluntly: "RF will surely lose. Putin & his entourage will be tried. Ukraine will get all the weapons it needs. No compromises." Absolutely clear signals. A very specific scenario for the Kremlin’s destruction."
     

    While announcing the visit to Ukraine, Biden used his official Twitter account to denounce Russia's unjustified and brutal conflict in Ukraine. Biden took to Twitter and wrote: "As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

    He further wrote that when Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.  He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong, Biden added.

    "Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure," he added.

    In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country's military was engaged in a "special combat mission" in Ukraine. Russian troops attacked Kyiv in full force on February 24, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had encouraged his compatriots to remain in the war-torn country and battle against foreign forces rather than leave.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
