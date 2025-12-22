A senior Russian general, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was killed in a car bomb explosion in Moscow’s Yasenevo district. Investigators suspect an IED and are probing possible links to Ukrainian special forces.

A powerful car explosion in southern Moscow on Monday killed senior Russian military officer Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, in what investigators are treating as a targeted attack, deepening fears over the reach of the war into the Russian capital.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed Sarvarov’s death, saying it had opened a criminal probe into the “murder” of the officer, who headed the training department within the General Staff.

Blast in Residential Courtyard

According to investigators and Russian media reports, the explosion occurred in the courtyard of a residential complex in Moscow’s Yasenevo district as Sarvarov was getting into his vehicle.

Russian Telegram channels said the blast ripped through a Kia Sorento, heavily damaging the car. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with smoke filling the courtyard and emergency crews rushing to the spot.

Preliminary reports indicate that an improvised explosive device (IED) may have been planted under the driver’s seat or beneath the vehicle. One version cited by Russian media suggested the device detonated just seconds after the car began moving.

Injuries Proved Fatal

Initial reports had said Sarvarov was pulled from the wreckage alive but critically wounded, suffering multiple shrapnel injuries, fractures, severe leg wounds and burns. SHOT reported that the 56-year-old was in “extremely serious condition” and being rushed to hospital.

However, investigators later confirmed that Sarvarov succumbed to his injuries.

“Russian Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov was killed in a car explosion in Moscow on Monday,” the Investigative Committee announced.

Senior Role in Russian Military

Sarvarov served as the head of the Department of Operational Training within the Russian Ministry of Defence, a key position responsible for shaping military preparedness.

Russian sources described him as a veteran officer who had taken part in several conflicts, including campaigns in Chechnya, South Ossetia and Syria, and more recently, Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At the time of the blast, he was believed to be on his way to work.

Ukraine Link Being Examined

In its statement, the Investigative Committee said it was examining several possible motives behind the attack.

“The possibility that the attack was ‘linked’ to ‘Ukrainian special forces’ was among the lines of inquiry,” the agency said, without providing further details.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.