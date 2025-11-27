Nalin Haley, son of Nikki Haley, attacked Vivek Ramaswamy online, calling him a 'creep' and accusing him of pushing third-world parenting through his Ohio education reform plan. Ramaswamy has proposed longer school hours and year-round schooling.

Nalin Haley, the son of former United States presidential candidate Nikki Haley, strongly criticised conservative figure Vivek Ramaswamy. Nalin accused him of pushing 'third-world parenting' through his proposed education reforms and called him a 'creep' who should 'not be near any child'. The comments were posted on X and quickly drew attention within Republican circles, especially because both men are Indian-origin conservatives who have now taken opposite positions within the party.

Nalin Haley's sharp criticism on X

In a post on X on Tuesday, Nalin Haley criticised the reforms that Ramaswamy has recently unveiled for his 2026 run for governor of Ohio. Reacting to a video and policy outline, Nalin wrote, 'This creep should not be near any child, and we absolutely can’t have his third world parenting style imposed on American kids'.

His reaction came specifically to Ramaswamy's plan to extend school hours, keep schools open all year, and reduce childcare pressure on families through a new school-day structure.

Nalin's latest attack did not stop at the education plan. He also resurfaced an old 2022 screenshot showing Ramaswamy's suggestion that Republicans should use 'rhymes' while naming laws. The screenshot also highlighted his idea to rename the controversial 'don’t say gay' law to 'wait until 8'.

Nalin used this example to underline what he sees as strange and unfit political strategies from Ramaswamy.

The post quickly went viral, as Nalin rarely comments on other Indian-origin conservatives in such direct language. His words also placed him back in the political spotlight, where he has been known for bold and controversial statements.

What Ramaswamy has proposed for Ohio

Vivek Ramaswamy, who previously ran for US president and is now preparing for a 2026 governor bid in Ohio, has announced a broad plan to overhaul the state’s public education system. His main proposals include:

Keeping schools open throughout the calendar year

Extending the school day so students return home at around 4 pm instead of 3 pm

Reducing childcare burdens for working families

Raising reading and Maths standards

Increasing phonics-based learning

Introducing performance-linked teacher pay

Removing what he calls 'ideological content' from classrooms

Ramaswamy argues that the current system is outdated and that families need more dependable childcare options. He has also positioned his reforms as part of a larger effort to 'modernise education for the next generation'.

Both men share Indian-origin roots and conservative backgrounds, but they represent very different wings of the Republican Party. Ramaswamy is known for his aggressive anti-'woke' politics, while Nalin has increasingly moved into the hard-right, America-First space with strong views on immigration and national identity.

Nalin Haley's rise in the conservative space

Nalin, who is 24, is the son of Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and former US ambassador to the United Nations. He is not an elected politician but has built an online presence through controversial and strong political arguments. He has:

Called for a total ban on all legal and illegal immigration

Declared that dual citizenship is a 'stupid idea'

Suggested blocking naturalised citizens from holding high office

Opposed H-1B visas

Argued for reducing foreign student admissions

Spoken in favour of deporting or denaturalising some public figures

These positions have drawn criticism from many groups, including far-right white nationalists who questioned his loyalty because of his Indian heritage and his mother’s Punjabi Sikh background. Nalin has rejected these attacks, saying his only loyalty is to the United States.

Early life, education and activism

Born in 2001, Nalin spent part of his childhood in New York when his mother served as the US ambassador to the UN. He studied political science at Villanova University. He formally joined the Catholic Church in South Carolina on Palm Sunday in 2025.

During Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign, he appeared at rallies and made headlines when he referred to Senator Tim Scott as 'Senator Judas'. He later said he did it out of loyalty to his mother.

After the 2024 election cycle ended, Nalin became more outspoken online. He now works in the finance sector in the Charlotte metropolitan area while continuing to share his political opinions on social media.