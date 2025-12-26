The Indian Consulate in Toronto is assisting his family amid rising concerns over student safety in the area. The killing marks the city's 41st homicide of the year, prompting a police appeal for public information.

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, identified as Shivank Avasthi, was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Canada, triggering a full homicide investigation and manhunt for the suspect. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Toronto Police responded to reports of an injured person on the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area.

Avasthi was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect fled before police arrival, and efforts to locate them remain ongoing.

The killing is now recorded as Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year, reflecting mounting concerns about violent crime in the city. Police have appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information to contact Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers as the investigation continues.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed “deep anguish” over the loss, describing Avasthi’s death as a tragic incident and reaffirming its support for the student’s bereaved family. In a statement shared on social media platform X, the consulate confirmed that it remains in close contact with the family and is extending all necessary assistance in coordination with local authorities.

Avasthi was described as a promising scholar whose life was cut short in an act of senseless violence. Community members and fellow students have voiced shock and sorrow, highlighting the devastating impact of the incident on peers and friends at the university.

The fatal shooting has also reignited concerns about safety on and around the Toronto campus, with calls from students and online commentators for improved security measures. While the motive behind the attack has not been disclosed and details about the suspect remain scarce, the local Indian community and international students are left reeling from the tragedy.

This killing comes shortly after another violent incident in Toronto involving an Indian-origin woman, intensifying debates about public safety and protections for foreign students in Canada. Law enforcement continues its probe as authorities and diplomatic representatives mourn the loss of a bright young student.