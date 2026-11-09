Pakistani television presenter Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead in her Rawalpindi apartment on Sunday. Police have arrested her husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, who reportedly confessed to the killing after initially claiming the gun went off accidentally. The tragic incident has sparked widespread grief across Pakistan's journalism community.

A Pakistani television presenter and show host was shot dead at her apartment in Rawalpindi on Sunday, prompting police to apprehend her husband and recover a weapon alleged to have been used in the killing. Ahsan, 41, was associated with private television channel 92 News, where she worked as an anchorperson and programme host. She also co-hosted a current affairs show with senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

Dawn claims that Ahsan was discovered dead at her Gulshanabad house. After the crime was discovered, Ahsan Tahir Khan, her husband, was arrested. An inquiry into her death's circumstances has been started by the police.

Who Was Rabia Ahsan?

Ahsan was a familiar face in Pakistan's television news industry and had worked as an anchor and programme host for 92 News. She was also a mother of two daughters, aged 13 and 11.

According to Dawn, her daughters were in the lawn with their maternal grandmother when the shooting took place.

Her death prompted expressions of grief among members of Pakistan's journalism community and public figures. Bhutto-Zardari stressed the need to ensure that women could live and work without fear for their safety.

Husband Confesses, Taken Into Custody

Khan allegedly told authorities during his initial interrogation that he was holding the gun when it inadvertently went off and that he was unaware it was loaded. According to Dawn, a male domestic worker at the home also informed authorities that Khan had claimed the gunshot was unintentional. However, after first police interrogation, Khan admitted to killing his wife, according to Pakistan-based media site Samaa.

Senior police officers and City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera attended the home with forensic specialists to inspect the scene. While Ahsan's body was transported to a hospital for a postmortem investigation, teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency gathered evidence. A case was being filed, according to the police, and the inquiry would move forward based on merit.