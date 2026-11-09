Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the 6th Haj Conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, commending the kingdom's dedication to pilgrim welfare and reinforcing bilateral commitments to ensure a successful and smooth Haj 2027 experience for Indians.

Minister Rijiju Commends Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Haj Pilgrims

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju recently expressed India's deep gratitude for Saudi Arabia's sustained dedication to the well-being of Haj pilgrims, as highlighted by the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah on Monday. The minister also underscored the robust bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia, alongside their mutual resolve to ensure a successful Haj 2027.

As noted by the Indian mission, Rijiju delivered these remarks during the high-level Ministerial Conference presided over by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Haj and Umrah. Additionally, he attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah, accompanied by the Indian Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, and Joint Secretary (Haj) Mohammad Afzal.

Diplomatic Engagements and Official Itinerary

During his itinerary, Rijiju joined other visiting ministers for an interaction with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Deputy Governor of the Mecca region. Following his official engagements in Jeddah, Rijiju took to X to share, "Strengthening the India-Saudi Arabia partnership with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims and the successful conduct of Haj 2027. Along with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Suri and JS (Haj), Shri Mohd. Afzal, attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition 2027 in Jeddah, KSA. Participated in the Official Meeting of Heads of Delegation chaired by H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA."

Earlier on Saturday, Rijiju attended an official dinner reception hosted by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah. "Grateful for the warm hospitality and the opportunity to engage with dignitaries, reaffirming our shared commitment to serving pilgrims and enhancing the Haj experience," Rijiju posted on X.

Visit to Al Rahmah Mosque

Furthermore, the Union Minister visited the renowned Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, widely celebrated as the Floating Mosque, a historic landmark that showcases Saudi Arabia's rich Islamic heritage and architectural splendour. Reflecting on the visit in a post on social media, Rijiju remarked, "Visited the historic Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, popularly known as the Floating Mosque, situated along the beautiful Red Sea coastline. A remarkable place of spiritual significance and architectural beauty, reflecting the rich Islamic heritage of Saudi Arabia."

Rijiju arrived in Jeddah on Friday to attend the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition 2027, participate in signing the bilateral Haj agreement with Saudi authorities, and review preparations aimed at ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience for Indian travellers next year.

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