Salim Dola, a key associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested in Turkey and deported to India. A major figure in the D-Company's international narcotics network, he allegedly managed a synthetic drug empire worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Indian security agencies scored a major breakthrough after Salim Dola, a longtime associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was deported to India from Turkey following his arrest in Istanbul. The high-profile operation has drawn attention not only because of Dola’s alleged role in the underworld, but also because investigators believe he was one of the most important figures in the international narcotics network linked to the D-Company syndicate.

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Who is Salim Dola?

Salim Dola, believed to be in his late fifties, has long been described by investigators as a trusted aide of Dawood Ibrahim and a major operator in the synthetic drug trade. Indian agencies allege he managed large parts of D-Company’s overseas narcotics business and helped coordinate shipments of mephedrone and other synthetic drugs into multiple countries. Officials say Dola’s network was linked to a drug empire worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore, making him one of the most wanted figures in India’s anti-narcotics investigations.

He had reportedly been on the radar of Indian agencies for years and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued after multiple cases were registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigators believe he moved between countries using forged identities and international contacts to evade capture while continuing to oversee trafficking operations from abroad.

Arrest in Istanbul

Turkish authorities detained Dola in Istanbul after a joint intelligence operation involving local police and international agencies. According to reports, officers tracked him to a residence in the Beylikduzu district after surveillance confirmed his movements. He was arrested in a targeted raid and later processed for deportation to India.

A senior Indian official described the operation as a significant step in dismantling transnational drug routes tied to the Mumbai underworld. Another report called Dola “the key man behind Dawood’s drug empire,” underlining the importance of his capture.

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim's top aide Salim Dola deported to India from Istanbul

Why His Deportation Matters

Dola was flown into Delhi under heavy security early Tuesday before being taken into custody for interrogation. Officials said multiple agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau and Mumbai Police, are expected to question him about overseas drug manufacturing, money laundering channels and possible links to other wanted operatives.

Investigators believe his testimony could help authorities map how D-Company shifted from traditional smuggling into synthetic narcotics, an area that has become increasingly profitable for international criminal syndicates. They are also examining whether Dola played a role in coordinating financial networks that helped move drug money across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

A Major Blow To D-Company

The deportation of Salim Dola is being seen as one of the biggest recent actions against Dawood Ibrahim’s network. In recent months, Indian agencies have tightened pressure on the syndicate by pursuing relatives and close associates believed to be involved in trafficking and money laundering. Dola’s return could provide fresh intelligence on a criminal network that has operated across borders for decades.

For investigators, the key question now is whether Salim Dola was simply a drug trafficker or one of the men who helped keep Dawood Ibrahim’s global network alive from behind the scenes.

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim Drug Racket Case: Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Called In by Mumbai Police